Zeus announces brand refresh

Zeus Hotels & Resorts has refreshed its branding, as it looks to take the business into a new phase of development.

The Mediterranean focused hospitality group is growing internationally, and has acknowledged the need to evolve its offering as consumer tastes evolve. A strategic rebranding has been undertaken, in partnership with brand specialists Landor. The result is a new structure that groups Zeus properties into three clear categories of accommodation.

A proposition with three tiers

Over the coming months, the rebranding will see the Zeus hotels arranged under three distinct names. Zeus Flagship will pull together the most emblematic properties, those intended to act as ambassadors for the group, located in important key destinations.

A middle tier, Zeus Eleva, will be premium collection of places to stay that will focus on delivering a signature Zeus guest experience. A third sub-brand, Zeus Essence, will be hotels presenting travellers with a genuine local connection, expressing the best of the Mediterranean way of life.

“Our strategic rebranding reflects our commitment to driving change in the tourism industry and continuously innovating,” commented Zeus CEO Paris Siganos. “The group’s new philosophy centres on keeping the sense of discovery alive one place at a time, developing a connected international community around hospitality and promoting simplicity and authenticity as core principles guiding its renewed operational approach.”

The makeover also signals an upgrading of standards across the Zeus hotel network, with refreshed menus and clarity over the group’s growing sustainability initiatives.

Currently, Zeus operates over 4,000 rooms at properties in Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Romania. Its hotels and resorts feature a broad range of accommodation, from hotel rooms to suites, bungalows and villas, providing flexibility to meet the needs of travelling couples, families and groups.

In mid 2025, Zeus revealed its acquisition of the Eretria Hotel & Spa Resort in Evia, Greece. The resort is now fully owned and managed by Zeus, offering guests facilities including several pools, a wellness suite and beautiful gardens. New developments include Zeus Eleva Miraya, while there are plans for an upgrade of the five star Zeus Eleva Mirabello Bay on Crete.

Zeus also works with global hotel brand group Wyndham, operating some of the Wyndham branded properties. In early 2024, Zeus acquired two properties which it already operated, the Dolce Milan Malpensa in Italy, and Lazart Hotel in Thessaloniki, operating under Wyndham’s Trademark Collection.

International arrivals boost Greek hotel demand

In its home market of Greece, Zeus is enjoying stronger trading as the country sees an upswing in international visitors. Overseas arrivals were up 6.3% in the first half of 2025, reaching 12 million by the end of June. Arrivals from the UK and Germany were greatest in number, while the volume from Poland saw the largest increase.

After a strong first half, a number of problems hit the popularity of Greece as a destination through the summer. Earthquakes took place in the early months of 2025 on Santorini, negatively impacting tourism there. And through summer 2025, a prolonged period of very hot weather led to a number of wildfires, creating problems for those staying in affected areas, as well as putting off other potential holidaymakers.