Hilton Partners to Expand Hampton Across India

Hilton has signed a strategic agreement that will catapult forward the growth of its Hampton by Hilton brand across India.

A deal signed with Regenta Hotels Private, part of the Royal Orchid Hotels group, aims to deliver 125 Hampton by Hilton hotels across the country, over the coming years. Hilton believes the upper midscale brand can benefit from market growth, as India’s expanding middle class looks to travel more in their domestic market. The focus for growth will be across the western and southern regions of the country, in areas including Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

An Attractive Country Market

“India’s economic growth, expanding middle class and rapid infrastructure development are reshaping the country’s travel landscape, creating significant opportunities for our brands,” commented Alan Watts, Hilton’s president for Asia Pacific. “Our new strategic partnership with the Regenta Hotels Group demonstrates our commitment to working with established local operators, enabling us to scale our franchise footprint rapidly while maintaining the strength and consistency of Hilton’s brands.”

For Hilton, this is the third strategic agreement signed in the country, as the group leverages connections with local partners to help drive the growth of their brands in this large, and fast growing, tourism market. A previous agreement, at the end of 2024, was signed with Olive by Embassy, part of the Embassy Group, setting towards a target of 150 Spark by Hilton hotels in India. A premium economy brand, Spark is also well placed to pick up conversion properties, thanks to its flexible brand standards.

The global hotel giant has also agreed another partnership to support Hampton’s growth in India. Across the regions of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar, it has already partnered with NILE Hospitality, with a target of delivering 75 hotels together.

To grow Hampton in India, the partners will be looking to franchise hotels. This will be handled by Royal Orchid, which has experience across its current mix of owned, managed and franchised properties. “This partnership with Hilton will drive significant growth in the country’s mid-market hospitality segment,” added Chander Baljee, chairman and managing director of Royal Orchid Group. “As domestic travel continues to grow and new economic centres emerge across the country, we see a significant opportunity to expand the Hampton by Hilton brand.”

Hampton Leads in Hilton’s Brand Portfolio

Hilton currently has 27 hotel brands within its portfolio. Of those, Hampton by Hilton is the largest by number of hotels open, with a global portfolio of more than 3,100 properties. To ensure its success in India, details of the brand have been tweaked to better suit local guest requirements.

Hilton has five of its brands well established in India, including Conrad, Hilton, DoubleTree, Garden Inn and Hampton. It is now doubling that brand choice, introducing Spark, Curio Collection, LXR, Signia and Waldorf Astoria to the country. Aside from strategic partnerships, Hilton is also looking to add site-specific deals, such as that signed in mid 2025 at GMR Aerocity, New Delhi. There, new 150 room Waldorf Astoria and 350 room Hilton hotels are being developed.