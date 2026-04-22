11 Hotels Across Three Countries for IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed long-term franchise agreements to add 11 hotels across Germany, Belgium, and France, expanding its footprint in key European markets. The properties will be converted to the company’s Holiday Inn, voco, and Garner brands, offering travelers more options in both city and airport locations. The hotels are expected to join IHG’s system in the first half of 2027.

The agreement marks a continued push by IHG to grow its presence through conversion opportunities, while strengthening its portfolio across Europe. Once completed, the additions will also introduce the Garner brand to Belgium for the first time and bring IHG’s Garner portfolio in Germany to nearly 50 open hotels.

Expansion Across Key European Markets

The 11 hotels are spread across major destinations and travel hubs. Each property will benefit from the company’s commercial platform, including brand visibility, direct booking channels, and the IHG One Rewards loyalty program.

The portfolio includes:

6 hotels (1,125 rooms) in Germany, in cities such as Leipzig, Bremen, and Wiesbaden

4 hotels (497 rooms) in Belgium, including Brussels Airport and Brussels City Center

1 hotel (186 rooms) near Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France

Existing hotel in Bremen © IHG

All of the properties are located in prime areas, including city centers and major airports. The hotels are currently operating under the PentaHotels brand and will undergo conversions as part of the agreement.

Partnerships Driving Growth

IHG is partnering with Ironstone Group and Ogilvy Management on the project, with both companies bringing experience in real estate and hospitality investment. The hotels will be owned through a joint venture between the two firms, with financing provided by Castlelake and Goldman Sachs.

Management of the properties will be handled by Bralower & Loewe Hospitality Partners S.à r.l., a Luxembourg-based company established by the joint venture. The group focuses on improving hotel performance by working with major global brands and aligning operations with evolving traveler expectations.

IHG currently has more than 1,230 open and pipeline properties across Europe, including a strong presence in Germany, France, and Belgium. The addition of these 11 hotels will further support the company’s regional growth, alongside more than 260 properties already in development.