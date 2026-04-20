Garner Launches in China

IHG has launched its Garner brand in Greater China, making it the group’s fourteenth brand to be introduced to the region.

Showcasing the conversion friendly brand is a freshly converted hotel in Beijing, now welcoming guests and ready to spearhead the growth of Garner across the country. Garner Beijing 798 Art District is a great example, says IHG, of the way the brand can quickly deliver better results for an owner, in a short period of time. Following a soft opening, the hotel is now a part of IHG’s global distribution and loyalty programmes, driving guest stays in greater volumes.

Adding Conversions Around the Globe

Travellers can expect to see the Garner name in many more Chinese destinations soon, as the company says it already has commitments with signed projects in locations including Shanghai Lujiazui, Chongqing Jiefangbei, and Hangzhou West Lake. All will be designed and finished around the brand’s three defining pillars of Relax, Flexible, and Purposely Different.

Garner was only launched as a brand in 2023, but has seen considerable take-up. Already more than 100 hotels are open as Garners globally, making it one of the group’s fastest growing brands.

In 2025, the brand launched in the UK, Germany, Italy and Turkey. IHG considers Garner as one of its Essentials brand family, in the midscale to upper midscale segments of the market. The brand also recently opened its first Mexican property, in Mazatlan.

In early 2025, the brand was launched in Japan, with three hotels in the city of Osaka converting. Garner Hotel Osaka Honmachi Station, Garner Hotel Osaka Honmachi Midosuji, and Garner Hotel Osaka Honmachi Kita Semba all converted following refurbishments carried out by asset managers Axe Management Partners, with CEO Gary Kwok commenting: “We have great confidence in the Garner brand and are determined to deliver an experience that will truly impress domestic and international travellers.”

In the UK, an agreement with KRO Hospitality led to the first Garner hotel opening in Preston. It was soon joined by properties in Rotherham, Chesterfield and Lincoln, following a deal between IHG and Fairview Hotels.

A Portfolio Deal in Germany

In Germany, Garner formed a key part of a multisite agreement between IHG and NOVUM Hospitality, which doubled IHG’s presence in the country. The agreement covered the rebranding of up to 108 hotels, with over half of those to convert to the Garner brand, while many others would feature Holiday Inn branding. A total of 56 Yggotel, Select and Novum hotels, both open and in development, will carry the Garner name, with the change taking place in a period up to 2028.

Alongside Garner, IHG also offers alternatives within its portfolio for hotel owners looking to ally their assets with the IHG system. Voco is a premium brand that is conversion-friendly, while the Vignette Collection allows for independent hotels to join IHG while retaining their individuality and character.