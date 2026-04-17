Radisson Reaches African Growth Milestone

Radisson Hotel Group is rapidly growing its presence across the African continent, and in doing so has reached the milestone of 100 hotels open or signed into the development pipeline.

The last year has seen an acceleration in activity, such that more than 15 new hotels have been added, representing portfolio growth of around 2,500 rooms. Alongside additions in existing country markets, Radisson has entered two new markets, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zimbabwe. Across the continent, the Radisson and Radisson Blu brands are leading the growth, with the group prioritising its growth in key markets such as Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.

Focusing on Strong Growth Markets

“We’ve crossed the 100-hotel mark in Africa by staying true to our plan, focusing on where we can lead, moving fast on quality conversions, and partnering with owners who share our ambition,” commented Radisson’s chief development officer for the region, Ramsay Rankoussi, The next phase is about depth in Morocco and Nigeria, a smarter footprint in South Africa, and a stronger resort offering that matches where travellers want to go.”

In Nigeria, Radisson has made significant progress, with 13 hotels open or signed. There are three hotels in development in Abuja, adding 458 rooms to the portfolio on opening. These include the 104 room Radisson Blu Abuja, and a 105 room Radisson RED hotel which is in the planning stage.

In Morocco, the Lincoln Casablanca hotel is under construction, a 120 room property that will open later in 2026 as part of the Radisson Collection. In Casablanca’s new Finance City development, Radisson will have both a Radisson Blu hotel with apartments, plus a co-located Radisson RED hotel, with both expected to launch in early 2028. The project includes a significant conference centre with auditorium and ballroom.

Similarly, a double development is under way in Rabat. There, the Technopolis project includes a 140 room Radisson hotel and, in a separate block 56 Radisson branded serviced apartments, designed for longer stays.

And for those who like staying alongside a golf course, Radisson Blu Resort Marrakech Ben Akil will fit the bill. Just 15 minutes from the city centre, this project will feature accommodation in 80 bungalows, some with private pools and all with their own outdoor terrace.

Launching in Zimbabwe

Radisson will enter Zimbabwe with two launch projects, opening in late 2028 and early 2029. In Harare, the 147 unit Radisson Serviced Apartments will be part of a larger development in Borrowdale. It will be the destination’s first internationally branded hotel apartment offering, a significant step up for Harare.

Also coming to the country is the Park Inn by Radisson Victoria Falls Resort. This 150 room development will overlook the Zambezi National Park, and will be just a short drive from the world renowned Victoria Falls, a bucket list destination for many who also come to the region to enjoy safari tours.