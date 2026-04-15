230 Projects in BWH Pipeline

BWH Hotels International closed 2025 with solid global momentum, expanding its hotel portfolio by five percent and reinforcing its position among the world’s leading hospitality groups. The network now includes more than 4,000 hotels and over 330,000 rooms across 100 countries and 5 continents.

Steady Global Expansion

Growth in 2025 was driven primarily by North America and Europe, which together account for the majority of the portfolio, with 2,289 and 1,216 hotels, respectively. Asia, while smaller in hotel count with 161 properties, delivers a notable contribution in capacity with more than 30,000 rooms.

Over the past year, BWH Hotels added more than 200 new hotels worldwide and continues to build momentum with over 230 projects currently in development. Total revenue reached 8.5 billion US dollars, reflecting the strength of its diversified global presence.

Looking ahead, Southeast Asia is set to play a key role in future expansion, particularly in India, South Korea, and Vietnam, where demand for international hotel brands is rising. Latin America is also gaining importance as a leisure-driven growth market. North America remains highly dynamic, supported by around 165 active projects, while long-term investment in the Middle East includes plans to expand to 70 hotels in Saudi Arabia.

Loyalty, Brands, and New Concepts

A major factor behind this growth is the group’s global loyalty program, which now has around 66 million members. This extensive network continues to support international sales and guest retention.

At the same time, BWH Hotels has strengthened its position in the soft-brand segment, moving into second place thanks to the performance of its collections and the continued success of WorldHotels. In 2025, WorldHotels also expanded its focus to include wellness and outdoor hospitality, introducing new spa and glamping projects.

A Diverse Global Hospitality Network

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, BWH Hotels is a privately held company with a broad portfolio spanning approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries. Its 18 brands cover every segment, from economy to luxury, offering tailored solutions for both travelers and developers.

The group combines strong global standards with local individuality, allowing each property to retain its character while benefiting from a powerful international network. Its offerings range from core brands to boutique, lifestyle, and extended-stay concepts, as well as soft-brand collections designed for independent hotels.

In Central Europe, the company supports around 230 hotels across ten countries from its headquarters near Frankfurt, along with a regional office in Vienna.