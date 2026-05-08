IHG Signs Vietnam Partnership

Vietnam has become a key new country market for international hotel brands, with IHG Hotels & Resorts lately adding to its growing pipeline in the country.

IHG has signed a partnership with Cangio Tourist City Corporation, which will see several of its hotel brands introduced to a new development outside Ho Chi Minh City. The Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio project is creating a significant tourism destination, complete with around 7,000 hotel rooms, the world’s tallest artificial snow mountain, theme park, cruise terminal and golf courses.

Four Brands in One Development

Playing its part, IHG will introduce four hotels, under its InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express and Garner brands. A partnership with Vinpearl, part of the Vingroup, will see the local company managing the development and operations of the hotels.

Holiday Inn Express Saigon Can Gio, and Garner Hotel Saigon Can Gio, each with 130 rooms, will be opening in 2028. The much larger InterContinental and Crowne Plaza, each with 400 rooms, will launch later in 2030.

“Bringing four of IHG’s renowned brands to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio reflects the breadth of our portfolio and underscores our strong commitment to supporting Vietnam’s ambition to become a leading global tourism destination,” commented IHG’s senior vice president for East Asia & Pacific, Rajit Sukumaran.

As of April 2026, IHG had 23 hotels open across Vietnam, with a further 20 signed into its development pipeline. The group’s luxury InterContinental brand features strongly in the listings, with projects including Intercontinental Resort & Residences, Sa Pa and an associated branded residences development. And in Da Lat, a 200 room InterContinental is under development, with an opening planned in late 2027.

In addition to the new Crowne Plaza just announced, there are two further Vietnamese projects for the brand. The 232 room Crowne Plaza Quang Binh City Centre will sit in a prime riverfront site, as part of the Royal Landmark mixed-used development. And in Ba Na Hills, a 602 room Crowne Plaza is in development for opening in early 2027. This will be part of another mega project featuring an entertainment complex, which will also include a Holiday Inn and Voco branded hotels.

Oceanfront Options

IHG’s Voco brand is also building a presence in Vietnam. The group has recently opened Voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang, an oceanside new build with 250 rooms. The landmark’s features include floor to ceiling windows in guest rooms, and an infinity pool. A second Voco will be opening in Ba Na Hills, as previously mentioned, alongside two other IHG properties.

The Holiday Inn brand family is unsurprisingly also making an increasing appearance in Vietnam. Pipeline projects include the 208 room Holiday Inn Resort Halong Bay, located within a landmark tower on the city skyline. And in the northern town of Sapa, a Holiday Inn Resort with 275 rooms is planned, alongside an InterContinental resort property with 200 rooms.