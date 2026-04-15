Hyatt Select Launches in Europe

Hyatt Hotels has signed the first site in Europe for its Hyatt Select brand, and will launch the brand in Germany.

Hyatt Select Berlin Prenzlauer Berg will be the flagship project, leading a planned rollout of the new brand across the EAME region. The 140 room hotel will open in 2028, part of a growing roster of Hyatt openings as the group looks to grow its Essentials brand portfolio.

A New Brand Added by Hyatt

Launched in the US in 2025, Hyatt Select is an upper midscale brand, developed with a conversion-friendly format within the group’s Essentials portfolio. By prioritising conversion opportunities, it is positioned to grow faster than a traditional brand. For operators, the format has streamlined amenities that lean into a need for lean operating efficiency – ideal for the high cost base of key European countries.

Other elements of the Essentials portfolio include the established Hyatt Place and Hyatt House, plus newcomers Hyatt Select, Hyatt Studios and Unscripted by Hyatt. Across Europe, more than 40% of signings since 2024 have been under these Essentials brands, demonstrating their appeal to owners in the region.

“We are focused on building a portfolio that serves real guest demand,” commented Hyatt’s SVP for development in EAME, Felicity Black-Roberts. “We aim to double Essentials portfolio rooms in the region by 2030 to offer more choice and convenience to our guests while preserving the unique character of our luxury and lifestyle brands.”

The Berlin signing will fall in behind a solid year of openings ahead across EAME for the group. In London, there will be the launch of Hyatt Regency London Olympia, part of the event centre’s broader redevelopment, plus the opening of Hyatt Place London Paddington.

Elsewhere, Hyatt has recently opened its Andaz Lisbon hotel. Set within the Portuguese city’s Baixa neighborhood, the 170 room landmark is a key lifestyle addition. And upcoming in Italy is the Hyatt Regency Rome Central, which will have 238 guest rooms and a rooftop pool. It will be joined by a second opening in the city, with Thompson Rome, a luxury lifestyle hotel set within a repurposed heritage building.

Growth Across the Region

Hyatt is also playing its part in the development of tourism across Saudi Arabia, a major government-led initiative that is drawing in many global brands. This year, Hyatt will open the Grand Hyatt Red Sea, and Hyatt Place Alula.

In autumn 2025, Hyatt expanded its Berlin presence with the launch of its first Me and All lifestyle property in the city. The 227 room property was added to a brand Hyatt took on board in 2024, acquiring it from local partner Lindner Hotels. Me and All is now positioned as a conversion-friendly brand that will be growing across mainland Europe, from its German roots.