Cycas Enters New Era as Vertiq

Cycas Hospitality has officially rebranded as Vertiq Hospitality Partners, following an internal merger with Vertiq Capital. This move aims to create one of Europe’s most dynamic hotel asset management platforms.

With this merger, Vertiq Hospitality Partners combines Cycas’s operational expertise with Vertiq Capital’s investment and asset management strengths. The merger supports the company’s vision to expand its presence across Europe. This year alone, the group plans to add over 400 rooms in the UK and France, with more openings expected soon.

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Vertiq Hospitality Partners, expressed enthusiasm about the merger. “We’re excited to announce Vertiq Hospitality Partners (‘Vertiq’) following an internal merger as we set out to build a pan-European operating partner business in the hospitality investment space.”

Expanding a Diverse European Portfolio

Operating from offices in Amsterdam and London, Vertiq manages a diverse portfolio of over 35 hotels, totaling 6,000 rooms in 8 countries. The properties range from budget to luxury, including iconic locations like the Bankside Hotel in London and the 25Hours Hotel Paris Terminus Nord.

Vertiq prides itself on being brand agnostic, meaning it collaborates seamlessly with all major international hotel brands. It also has the expertise to operate hotels independently, creating unique identities and concepts for each property.

Partnership-Driven Growth Strategy

The company focuses on building partnerships with hotel owners using a performance-driven approach. This strategy aims to maximize asset value and ensure strong returns. Additionally, Vertiq is keen on forming strategic joint ventures and co-investments, aligning closely with its investment partners.

“We are confident that this merger will herald a new era of success,” added Jacobs. “Bringing both teams and experiences together in one company allows us to draw on decades of experience across hotel operations, asset management, and real estate investment, underpinned by a disciplined, data-driven approach to performance and value creation.”