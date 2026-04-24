Odyssey Expands in Germany with Two Berlin hotels

Dutch hotel operating business Odyssey Hotels has added its first German properties, picking up two hotels in the dynamic city market of Berlin.

Odyssey will be handling the management of a dual branded cluster development, featuring two Marriott branded properties: Moxy Berlin Humboldthain Park and AC Hotel Berlin Humboldthain Park. The Moxy has 101 rooms, while the adjacent AC features 132 guest rooms, and both are a short walk from the city’s Gesundbrunnen train station.

A Strategic Move

“We are excited to enter Berlin with this well-positioned and complementary hotel cluster,” said Jules van Gaalen, SVP development & asset management at Odyssey Hotel Group. “While this addition is not about scale alone, it is about strategic presence. Berlin is a key market for us, and these hotels represent an important step in strengthening our footprint in major European capitals.”

“What sets us apart in the market, particularly in the white-label operator segment, is our solid financial fundamentals. Investors and brand partners are both acutely aware of today’s market challenges and increased volatility, so they put a premium on reliable long-term operating platforms like Odyssey.”

Odyssey was launched in the Netherlands in 2012, and is currently active operating hotels across Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. The business employs more than 800, all focused on delivering great guest experiences across its portfolio, trading under a variety of international hotel brands.

In late 2020 Odyssey received the backing of private equity investor ActivumSG, who acquired a majority stake in the business. Today, ActivumSG has moved that up to full ownership of the Odyssey platform.

The additions are part of a focus by Odyssey on disciplined growth across Europe. Currently the company has more than 4,500 rooms under its operations, with an ambition to grow the portfolio to 8,000 by 2028.

Among pipeline projects for Odyssey are a new Fairfield Inn hotel in Graz, Austria. Currently under construction, the 200 room property will open in autumn 2026, featuring the brand’s latest European design development. Odyssey is also working on the Radisson Red Vienna Danube Riverside, a project in the Austrian city that will complete in mid 2029.

Growing with the Support of ActivumSG

ActivumSG is an investor that is committed to the hospitality sector, having bought, developed and sold a number of hotels across Europe over recent years. In 2025, the company opened the 471 room SLS Barcelona, a major development project that will be one of the last new hotels on the city’s waterfront. The property, held within the ActiveSG Fund V, was delivered with a management agreement signed by Ennismore to operate the hotel under its SLS luxury lifestyle brand.

The company further doubled down on its commitment to the hospitality sector, buying German serviced apartment operating platform Centralis. The deal included four operating sites, plus a further five development projects with a total of 550 keys.