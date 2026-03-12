Wyndham Pushes for Growth, Despite Headwinds

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is pushing ahead with growth, brushing aside short term weakness in the performance of its hotels, notably those in the US.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the group’s USA properties saw revpar decline by 8%, with lower occupancy and a reduction in average room rates charged. Wyndham’s international hotels also stuttered, with revpar across the international portfolio down by 1% in the final quarter.

Performance Higher in EMEA

Despite these weak numbers, there were some regions showing stronger performance. Hotels in EMEA were up 7%, and in Latin America performance was up 6% year on year. Softer fee income, plus other extraordinary costs, meant the group declared a USD60 million loss in the final quarter. However, for the full year, Wyndham saw a USD193 million net income.

Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti pressed home the growth momentum Wyndham currently enjoys. “We opened a record 72,000 rooms, the largest number of organic room additions in Wyndham’s history and 13% more than last year. We also signed 870 deals, which was 18% more than 2024’s all-time high, further increasing our global development pipeline by 3% to nearly 260,000 rooms and more than 2,200 hotels.”

“We continue to work on adding more aspirational upscale hotels and resorts which expand opportunities for Wyndham Rewards members to earn and redeem. Internationally, we increased net rooms by 9%. EMEA grew rooms by 8% with spectacular new conversions like the Wyndham Corfu, an elegant beachfront retreat on the Ionian Sea in Greece, along with several new construction additions like the Ramada Arnavutkoy in Turkey, a country in which we now have 130 direct franchise hotels open with over 40 more in our development pipeline.”

Answering analyst questions at the annual results presentation, Ballotti said development is “one thing that we’re most excited about”. This, he said, encompassed both new construction, and the conversion of existing hotels to Wyndham brands.

Wyndham’s new extended stay brand, Echo Suites, continues to attract investor attention. The company reported it has now signed 305 contracts since launching the brand, with 18 hotels open and an expectation of growing the opened portfolio to around 300 across the USA by 2032. Recent openings included sites in Naples, Pasadena and Peoria.

Openings Around the Globe

Across other brands in the portfolio, Ballotti noted recent openings such as the Wyndham Garden Udaipur Bhuwana, in India, and Wyndham Rizhao Downtown in China. December 2025 also saw two hotels launch under Wyndham’s Trademark Collection. These were the all-inclusive Casa Marina Sosua resort in the Dominican Republic; and in Fort Lauderdale, the Barley House Hotel.

Looking ahead to 2025, Wyndham expects to grow its portfolio by 4-4.5%. The group is looking to focus its efforts on growing its upper tier brands, which deliver higher fees per room. However, it is still signing rooms, where opportunities allow, for its budget brands such as Days Inn, Travelodge, Super 8 and Howard Johnson.