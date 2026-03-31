Luxury Lodge Brand Beckons is Launched

A new luxury holiday lodge brand has been launched, with the name Beckons. It will aim to appeal to those who seek journeys of discovery, and stays in extraordinary locations.

While new to the market, Beckons brings together the portfolios of two established players in the market, Baillie Lodges and Tierra Hotels. The pair are backed by private equity investor KSL, which has a strong record of investing in niche accommodation players and helping them to grow. KSL acquired a majority stake in the Baillie Lodges business in 2018, while Chilean company Tierra Lodges was added in 2022.

Distinctive Retreats Around The Globe

Beckons therefore launches with a strong portfolio of nine destinations, in some exotic parts of the world, across Australia, New Zealand, Chile and Canada. The Silky Oaks Lodge, for example, features 40 luxury treehouses in the Daintree Forest in North Queensland. Alternatively, Tierra properties offer a stay in the Atacama Desert, or on the shores of Lake Sarmiento in northern Chile.

Some of the group’s properties are seasonal. Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in Vancouver, for example, avoids the famous Canadian winter with opening from May to September, and features 25 luxury canvas tents. For those wanting a stay close to nature, but substantially off grid, nothing is quite like it.

As noted by CBRE in their 2025 Luxury Lodging Report, there is a growing demand, particularly among luxury travellers, for more experiential ways to travel and stay. It’s a trend that has not been lost on the major hotel groups. Marriott, for example, has invested to launch its Outdoor Collection. Clearly planning more additions, it launched with offerings from Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels, offering places to stay off grid, and under the stars.

Hilton, too, is following the trend, launching a partnership with AutoCamp. While Hyatt has formed an alliance with glamping brand Under Canvas, allowing loyalty members an opportunity to spend their points booking a luxury lodge in the wild.

“Our portfolio is a platform for travellers to experience the world more deeply through genuine cultural exchange,” said Michael Crawford, chief executive of the company and an industry veteran with experience at high profile brands including Four Seasons and the Walt Disney Company.

“We believe meaningful travel should enrich everyone it touches: our guests, our teams, and the places that welcome us. Our people are at the heart of that hospitality philosophy, bringing a generosity of spirit and a shared commitment to emotional connection, regeneration, and cultural continuity to every journey.”

Poised For Expansion

With KSL behind it, and a clear unifying brand now established, Beckons is now primed for expansion. The company says it has already invested around USD100 million in upgrading its portfolio over recent years, renovating and improving its properties. During 2026, it plans to add wellness facilities to Silky Oaks Lodge in Australia, and introduce premium suites at its Tierra Patagonia property. New destinations will be added, in a disciplined way that maintains and echoes the integrity of the new brand.