Marriott Enters Luxury Wellness with Lefay

Marriott International and the Leali family, founders of Lefay, have announced plans to form a joint venture that will bring the luxury wellness hospitality brand Lefay into Marriott’s global portfolio. The move introduces Lefay as Marriott’s first brand dedicated exclusively to luxury wellness, combining Lefay’s holistic wellbeing approach with Marriott’s global reach and Marriott Bonvoy platform.

Founded in 2006 by Domenico Alcide and Liliana Leali, Lefay has built its reputation on immersive wellness experiences set in natural environments. Central to the brand is its Lefay SPA Method, which blends scientific research with holistic traditions. Its philosophy focuses on space, serenity, sustainability, and authentic well-being-driven luxury.

A Growing Wellness-Focused Portfolio

Lefay currently operates two award-winning resorts in Italy, located in Lago di Garda and the Dolomites, both known for their nature-rich surroundings. The brand also has three additional properties in development across Tuscany, Southern Italy, and the Swiss Alps.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti Indoor Outdoor Pool © Marriott International, Inc.

Under the joint venture, Lefay’s existing and future resorts will operate through long-term hotel management agreements. The brand will contribute its intellectual property and brand assets, while the Leali family will retain ownership of the Italian real estate. The partnership aims to expand Lefay globally using Marriott’s development capabilities.

Each Lefay property is designed as an eco-resort, with architecture that integrates into the surrounding landscape. The guest experience emphasizes wellness through programs that combine movement, nutrition, and preventative health, alongside flexible treatment options and multi-day wellness journeys.

Expanding Marriott’s Luxury Offerings

The addition of Lefay strengthens Marriott’s Luxury Group portfolio and responds to growing demand for travel experiences centered on health and longevity. The brand is positioned to complement Marriott’s existing high-end offerings while introducing a wellness-first concept.

Executives from both companies highlighted a shared vision for growth. Marriott leadership emphasized the increasing importance of wellbeing in defining modern luxury, while the Leali family noted their intention to expand Lefay internationally without losing its core identity.

Lefay will join Marriott’s Luxury Group alongside established brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, EDITION, and The Luxury Collection. The collaboration is expected to support Lefay’s global expansion while maintaining its Italian heritage and focus on carefully selected destinations.