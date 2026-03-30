IHG Expands in Mexico

IHG Hotels & Resorts is continuing to expand in Mexico, one of its most important growth markets, with momentum across its Luxury & Lifestyle, Premium, Essentials, and Suites brands. The company now has 187 open hotels and 30,000 rooms in the country, with 62 more hotels and 8,600 rooms in the pipeline.

Mexico Remains a Key Market

IHG has operated in Mexico for more than 50 years, starting with the first Holiday Inn in Acapulco in 1970. In the past five years, the company has added more than 6,000 rooms across 14 brands, reflecting steady demand from both owners and guests.

IHG said Mexico is now its fifth-largest market globally for open hotels and rooms, and it expects to nearly double its growth pace in the coming years. The company’s brand mix is designed to serve a wide range of stays, from luxury and premium hotels to select-service and extended-stay properties.

Growth Across Multiple Segments

Recent openings in the midscale segment include Holiday Inn Express Condesa Mexico City, avid hotel Guadalajara Aeropuerto Norte, and the debut of Garner hotels in Mazatlán. In the premium segment, IHG recently opened Crowne Plaza Mérida and is preparing to open voco Ciudad de Mexico Reforma. The company has also announced six upcoming voco hotels in Cancun, Guadalajara, Ciudad Juarez, San Luis Potosi, Torreon, and Nuevo Laredo.

IHG is also expanding its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Mexico and across the broader Latin America and Caribbean region. Recent and upcoming properties include Kimpton Mas Olas Todos Santos, Kimpton Tres Rios, Hotel Indigo Playa del Carmen, the return of InterContinental to Monterrey, InterContinental Miyana Mexico City, and Six Senses Xala, expected to open in 2027.

The company also plans to open a new MLAC regional headquarters in Guadalajara this spring, with staff projected to grow from 40 today to 200 by the end of 2026.