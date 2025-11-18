World’s tallest hotel opens in Dubai

IHG Hotels & Resorts has officially opened its latest Vignette Collection hotel: Ciel Dubai Marina. Setting a new global standard as the world’s tallest hotel, the ambitious development—spearheaded by Dubai-based firm The First Group—reflects Vignette Collection’s commitment to creating unforgettable, one-of-a-kind travel experiences.

Rising 82 stories to a height of 377 meters, Ciel Dubai Marina is an architectural and experiential icon. Defined by striking contrasts—east and west, city and sea, grand scale and intimate moments—it reflects the Vignette Collection’s spirit of discovery and individuality. From one of the world’s highest infinity pools to dynamic dining spaces, every element is purposefully crafted, balancing boldness with depth. Flowing lines, natural textures, and calming tones create a living rhythm that is both energizing and grounding, offering guests not just a stay, but a true sense of place and belonging.

Outdoor Pool 2 – Ciel Dubai Marina © IHG

Leadership perspective and culinary highlights

Heinrich Morio, Managing Director of Ciel Dubai Marina, said, “This extraordinary hotel reflects Dubai’s status as a global destination for tourism and business, offering an experience that is as elevated as it is unforgettable. Our team of dedicated professionals are ready to welcome guests with genuine warmth and care, creating an atmosphere of heartfelt hospitality from the moment they arrive.”

The hotel features a curated collection of destination dining venues, each offering its own distinct culinary experience:

Tattu : A dramatic, multi-level Asian concept spanning levels 74, 76, and 81, blending ancient mythology with modern Chinese-Japanese cuisine. Highlights include the world’s highest infinity pool at Tattu Sky Pool and a rooftop Sky Lounge & Terrace with 360° views.

: A dramatic, multi-level Asian concept spanning levels 74, 76, and 81, blending ancient mythology with modern Chinese-Japanese cuisine. Highlights include the world’s highest infinity pool at Tattu Sky Pool and a rooftop Sky Lounge & Terrace with 360° views. West 13 : A Mediterranean-inspired restaurant celebrating flavors from Italy, Greece, Spain, and France, featuring handmade pastas, Greek gyros, and fresh bakery items.

: A Mediterranean-inspired restaurant celebrating flavors from Italy, Greece, Spain, and France, featuring handmade pastas, Greek gyros, and fresh bakery items. East 14 : An Asian buffet journey offering live ramen and pho stations, sushi and dim sum counters, and a variety of Indian curries.

: An Asian buffet journey offering live ramen and pho stations, sushi and dim sum counters, and a variety of Indian curries. Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery: A local favorite serving breakfast, lunch, and all-day menus with pastries, café dishes, and locally sourced coffee.

East 14 Dining Area – Ciel Dubai Marina © IHG

Experiences and offerings

From February 2026, guests can unwind at the Level 61 spa or enjoy a 24-hour gym with stunning skyline views. Complimentary access to Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah provides a private pool, pristine shoreline, and relaxed coastal atmosphere. Families have access to a Splash Pad, Kids Club, child-friendly menus, and thoughtful welcome amenities. Business travelers and Executive Club guests can make use of Nest on Level 16, a stylish lounge offering refreshments, panoramic views, and tech-enabled meeting spaces.

Ciel Dubai Marina’s signature “Memorable Rituals” include the Morning Hydration Ritual, offering OneShot-blended waters at the pool and gym as a refreshing start to the day. As part of Vignette Collection’s “A Means for Good,” the hotel partners with the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) to support future culinary talent through hands-on training workshops and career opportunities.

Managed by The First Group Hospitality, the hotel sits at the heart of Dubai Marina. Its location offers easy access to Palm Jumeirah, Uptown Dubai, JBR, Bluewaters, the Marina boardwalk, water taxis, Dubai Marina Mall, and nearby tram and metro links. Vignette Collection—IHG’s newest luxury and lifestyle brand—continues rapid global growth, now featuring 27 hotels with 41 more in the pipeline.