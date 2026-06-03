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Wellness transforms into living culture

Image © Duravit AG
Image © Duravit AG
Image © Duravit AG
Image © Duravit AG
Image © Duravit AG
Image © Duravit AG
Image © Duravit AG
Image © Duravit AG
A freestanding bathtub in the bedroom breaks with convention and makes a bold statement of contemporary living culture. It doesn’t simply stand in the room – it stages it. Like an artistic sculptural object, it invites you to shed the everyday and immerse yourself in an atmosphere of calm, sensuality, and modern elegance. Whether round, square, or oval, made of acrylic or mineral composite (DuraSolid), and available in a variety of colors – Duravit offers freestanding bathtubs in numerous designs.

Selected design series from the Artisan Lines embody an exceptional level of expertise, craftsmanship, and precision – representing Duravit’s decades-long design and manufacturing competence.

 

Duravit White Tulip series bathtub

The series’ contours are inspired by the silhouette of a blooming tulip. Two reclining backrests with a comfortable seating area ensure a luxurious bathing experience – whether alone or as a couple. Made from impact- and shock-resistant sanitary acrylic, the surface is warm, smooth, and non-porous.

 

Duravit Bento Starck Box bathtub

A gently rounded headrest completes the wellness experience in the Bento Starck Box bathtub. The surrounding, angled water channel prevents residual water and simultaneously provides an ideal surface for accessories and bath essentials.

 

Duravit Zencha bathtub

The square version of the freestanding bathtub made from DuroCast Plus, measuring 1250 x 1250 mm, is derived from the design of the matching square countertop basin. With its generous depth, it invites you to fully immerse yourself and evokes the feeling of a Japanese onsen bath. The optional Whirl Air system with its gentle massage function enhances relaxation.

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About the Supplier

 

 

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms.

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