Wellness transforms into living culture

Selected design series from the Artisan Lines embody an exceptional level of expertise, craftsmanship, and precision – representing Duravit’s decades-long design and manufacturing competence.

Duravit White Tulip series bathtub

The series’ contours are inspired by the silhouette of a blooming tulip. Two reclining backrests with a comfortable seating area ensure a luxurious bathing experience – whether alone or as a couple. Made from impact- and shock-resistant sanitary acrylic, the surface is warm, smooth, and non-porous.

Duravit Bento Starck Box bathtub

A gently rounded headrest completes the wellness experience in the Bento Starck Box bathtub. The surrounding, angled water channel prevents residual water and simultaneously provides an ideal surface for accessories and bath essentials.

Duravit Zencha bathtub

The square version of the freestanding bathtub made from DuroCast Plus, measuring 1250 x 1250 mm, is derived from the design of the matching square countertop basin. With its generous depth, it invites you to fully immerse yourself and evokes the feeling of a Japanese onsen bath. The optional Whirl Air system with its gentle massage function enhances relaxation.