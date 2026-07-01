Duravit Balcoon – New Forms, New Finishes, New Perspectives

Balcoon

Balcoon is being designed by Patricia Urquiola. It is an unique series with high recognition value. The quality design is inspired by geometrical and architectural shapes and thus has a dynamic character that draws everyone’s attention and sets it apart from conventional ceramics.

The series also has a “mix and match” feature so that every customer can design their own perfect Balcoon solution. Customers can choose between different colors and materials to suit every preference. The series fits into virtually any bathroom and is a real eye-catcher thanks to its unique design!

Innovations 2026

The series now features new washbasins and new furniture. The washbasins are available in three different finishes: AA White, AC White Satin Matt, and AM Clay Terra Matt. All three finishes feature the DuraShield coating, which, with its antibacterial, particularly smooth surface. It ensures lasting hygienic cleanliness and noticeably less cleaning effort.

The wall-mounted furniture will be available in the colors: Slate Brown, Umbra, Sand Beige, Ivory and Terraccino. The ceramic finish is flush with the furniture, creating a clean and modern look. The aim of Duravit’s collaboration with Patricia Urquiola is to break away from the traditional shapes of ceramics and give the designs a certain dynamic.