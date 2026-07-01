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Duravit Balcoon – New Forms, New Finishes, New Perspectives

Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Summer softens lines, shortens shadows and brightens spaces. During this season, the essentials come into sharper focus – forms, materials, propositions. The Balcoon series captures precisely this feeling and translates it into versatile, combinable washbasins and furniture. Duravit AG is expanding its series Balcoon launched in spring 2025. The existing portfolio of the mid-range price series previously consisted of ceramics, furniture, bathtubs and faucets. The ceramics range is being expanded with four new ceramic models and the furniture range with a further eight key furniture models.

Balcoon 

Balcoon is being designed by Patricia Urquiola. It is an unique series with high recognition value. The quality design is inspired by geometrical and architectural shapes and thus has a dynamic character that draws everyone’s attention and sets it apart from conventional ceramics.  

The series also has a “mix and match” feature so that every customer can design their own perfect Balcoon solution. Customers can choose between different colors and materials to suit every preference. The series fits into virtually any bathroom and is a real eye-catcher thanks to its unique design! 

Innovations 2026 

The series now features new washbasins and new furniture. The washbasins are available in three different finishes: AA White, AC White Satin Matt, and AM Clay Terra Matt. All three finishes feature the DuraShield coating, which, with its antibacterial, particularly smooth surface. It ensures lasting hygienic cleanliness and noticeably less cleaning effort.  

The wall-mounted furniture will be available in the colors: Slate Brown, Umbra, Sand Beige, Ivory and Terraccino. The ceramic finish is flush with the furniture, creating a clean and modern look. The aim of Duravit’s collaboration with Patricia Urquiola is to break away from the traditional shapes of ceramics and give the designs a certain dynamic.

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About the Supplier

 

 

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms.

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