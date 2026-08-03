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From chrome to character: bathroom finishes are redefining hospitality design

Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
Image ©Duravit
In contemporary hospitality design, details are becoming key atmosphere drivers. Beyond form and function, it is the surface finish that shapes perception with turning bathrooms into calm, tactile environments. Warm metallic tones, matte surfaces and refined color options are steadily replacing traditional chrome.

A more expressive language of finishes 

Hotels are moving towards interiors that feel softer, more residential and emotionally balanced. Instead of uniform chrome solutions, designers are opting for finishes that create depth and character. Brushed textures, matte black and warm metallic tones help reduce visual noise while enhancing the experience through subtle reflections and material contrast. 

Duravit Wave: flexibility through finish and form 

At Duravit, this development is reflected in the faucet series Wave designed for contemporary hospitality and residential projects alike. 

Wave stands out through its soft, flowing geometry combined with a highly versatile range of finishes. Depending on the architectural concept, it can be specified in classic chrome or in more expressive surface options such as matte black, brushed stainless steel, and brushed bronze, allowing designers to align the faucets with the overall interior language. 

This flexibility makes Wave particularly relevant for hotel environments, where bathrooms often need to adapt to different room categories.  

Finishes as a design tool in hospitality 

Rather than serving as a purely technical choice, finishes have become a strategic design tool. They influence how light behaves in a space, how materials interact, and ultimately how a bathroom is perceived by the guest. 

Duravit integrates this thinking into a coherent product approach, where form and finish work together to support a consistent architectural atmosphere. The result are bathroom faucets that responds directly to the growing demand for subtle, material-driven bathroom design in hospitality projects.  

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About the Supplier

 

 

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms.

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