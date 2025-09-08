Vignette Collection doubles in Vietnam

IHG Hotels & Resorts is expanding its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Vietnam with the signing of a new Vignette Collection property in Ho Chi Minh City. This 52-key hotel, developed in partnership with LCK Hospitality Company Limited, a family business known for hospitality development and art dealerships, will open later this year, joining IHG’s growing collection of one-of-a-kind hotels worldwide.

When asked about why they chose IHG, Trang Hai Dang from LCK Hospitality stated, “When considering the best brand for this property, above all, we wanted a proven model of success and were highly impressed by the successful launch of Moire Hoi An, Vignette Collection by IHG.”

Features that balance comfort and culture

52 uniquely designed guest rooms reflecting Vietnamese charm and artistry

Prime city-center location, less than a kilometer from major landmarks

Easy access to Tan Son Nhat International Airport (30-minute drive)

A blend of authentic cultural experience with IHG’s trusted hospitality standards

Vietnam’s tourism is growing, with over 10.7 million international visitors recorded in the first half of 2025—a 21% year-on-year increase, thanks to visa-free travel and better flight connections. Ho Chi Minh City alone attracts millions, drawn to its vibrant history, markets, and food culture. IHG already operates 20 hotels in Vietnam, with 60% in the Luxury & Lifestyle category, under brands such as Six Senses, Regent, and InterContinental.

With the new Vignette Collection hotel, visitors will get the chance to experience a truly distinctive Vietnamese stay where art, culture, and hospitality come together.

Unique stays with a local touch

This new Vignette Collection hotel marks the brand’s second property in Vietnam and the first in Ho Chi Minh City. It’s part of a global portfolio with 23 open hotels and 38 more in development, designed to offer authentic travel experiences built around “Memorable Rituals” and “A Means For Good.” The hotel’s location is a cultural gem, close to antique and art galleries and a short drive from key attractions like Ben Thanh Market, Independence Palace, Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica, and Saigon Opera House.

Dinh Trong Khoa, Director of Development for Vietnam at IHG, shared, “It has been a pleasure to collaborate closely together throughout the development journey of this outstanding hotel. Together, we are bringing to life our shared vision for this property, with the joint aim of delivering great stay experiences to our guests for many years to come.”

Vignette Collection is IHG’s first collection brand, offering unique, independently styled hotels that combine local character with global support. Since launching in 2021, the brand has grown rapidly to 23 hotels in 16 countries, with 38 more planned, all focused on creating memorable stays while benefiting local communities.