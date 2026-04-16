Miiro Opens Second Hotel in Vienna

Luxury hotel brand Miiro has opened its latest European property, Miiro Spittelberg in central Vienna.

Tha Austrian luxury bolthole promises a playful stay in the city’s Spittelburg district, a neighbourhood with an artisan heritage and proximity to the city’s museum quarter. With 132 rooms, it promises a stay with local vibes, including locally sourced artwork and rooms themed across six different settings, from the Classic and Twin to the more luxurious and expansive Deluxe Studio and Spittelberg Suite.

Building a Luxury Portfolio

“The opening of Miiro Spittelberg marks an exciting milestone as we continue to grow Miiro in culturally rich European cities,” commented Miiro CEO Neena Gupta. “Vienna’s artistic spirit and deep-rooted heritage make it a natural home for not just one but two of our properties, and the neighbourhood of Spittelberg in particular reflects the lively, local energy we seek to celebrate.”

Much more than a place to stay, Miiro Spittelberg features Poco, a pizzeria and bar that works as a round the clock lively heart to the property. By day, it offers relaxing European cafe charm, while later in the evening, it offers a lively atmosphere with music from a live vinyl soundtrack. A menu features classics combined with unique concoctions specific to the hotel. The interior also features a dramatic ceiling mural by Viennese artist Flow So Fly, leading a carefully curated collection of art around the building.

The hotel is the second Miiro to open in Vienna, joining Miiro Palais Rudolf in the city’s Old Town. It is the brand’s sixth opening in less than 18 months, with the brand now present in key global gateway destinations of Barcelona, Gstaad, London, Paris and Vienna.

The Miiro brand launched in Europe in summer 2024, and is a new venture backed by Indian travel conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises. In India, InterGlobe operates aviation businesses, travel services and has a strong hospitality offering across the country.

Its Indian business has a long established joint venture with Accor, developing hotels in India under the Ibis brand family. In 2025, the pair strengthened the partnership, setting a new target of growing to 300 hotels under Accor brands by 2030. At that point, the joint venture had 71 hotels open with a further 40 already in the pipeline.

Working with Accor in India

In addition to accelerating the development of hotels, the two companies committed to combine their operational expertise, to form one autonomous, integrated platform. This will then promote not only more Ibis hotels, but look to introduce luxury and lifstyle brands from the Ennismore portfolio, an exciting addition to key city markets across India.

To support its presence in the market, Accor and InterGlobe have partnered with hotel platform Treebo, each buying a minority stake in the business. Treebo already manages more than 800 hotels across India, and will take the lead in growing the Ibis and Mercure brands in the country.