New Beachfront Kimpton in Malaysia

IHG Hotels & Resorts expands its luxury and lifestyle footprint in Malaysia with the signing of Kimpton Kota Kinabalu, a beachfront development on the Tanjung Aru shoreline in Sabah. Developed in partnership with Pekah Beach Resorts Sdn Bhd, the property marks the brand’s second Kimpton address in the country. It also strengthens IHG’s continued focus on bringing design-led hospitality to destinations across Southeast Asia.

Set along one of Kota Kinabalu’s most recognizable coastal stretches, the hotel combines beachfront access with sweeping views of the South China Sea and Mount Kinabalu. The development is designed as a social and cultural hub, bringing together guests and locals through shared experiences rooted in the destination’s identity. Opening is planned for 2031.

Design-Led Coastal Living

Kimpton Kota Kinabalu will feature 350 rooms and a strong emphasis on human-first hospitality shaped by the brand’s global philosophy. The property will include curated dining venues, social spaces, wellness facilities, and areas designed for relaxation and connection. Programming will highlight Sabah’s creative communities, natural environment, and local culture through food, music, and cultural experiences.

Guests can expect leisure offerings such as pools, a fitness and wellness center, and a beach club designed for casual coastal living. The hotel will also provide flexible event spaces and lounges intended for both private gatherings and informal social occasions. Across the property, design will play a central role in creating a distinctive sense of place.

A Growing Lifestyle Portfolio

The signing reflects IHG’s wider ambition to expand its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Malaysia over the coming years. The company continues to build momentum in the region, supported by recent and upcoming Kimpton openings across Southeast Asia. This includes further expansion alongside other IHG brands across key markets.

Globally, Kimpton continues to grow with more than 80 hotels open and over 60 in development. Within Malaysia, the addition of Kimpton Kota Kinabalu further strengthens IHG’s multi-brand strategy across luxury and lifestyle segments, alongside InterContinental and Hotel Indigo.