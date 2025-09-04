Search

Travelodge acquires four UK hotels

new hotel projects
London, UK © Benjamin Davies / Unsplash
Travelodge has acquired four former Ibis hotels in the UK, adding 324 rooms as part of its rebrand-led growth strategy

Travelodge has exchanged contracts to acquire four former Ibis hotels, reinforcing its rebrand-led UK expansion strategy. The acquisitions bring the number of hotels acquired from other operators to 16 so far this year.

Located in Preston, Bradford Shipley, Chesterfield, and Cardiff, the four hotels comprise a total of 324 rooms. Travelodge has secured the freehold for three of the sites, while the Cardiff property was acquired under a new 25-year lease agreement.

All four properties will undergo hotel refurbishment later this year as part of Travelodge’s ongoing multi-million-pound upgrade program. The renovations will align each property with the company’s latest design standards, featuring contemporary reception areas, next generation rooms, and upgraded interiors focused on comfort and functionality.

New additions to the portfolio

The four newly acquired hotels add a total of 324 rooms to the Travelodge portfolio:

  • Preston North | 82 rooms
  • Bradford Shipley | 78 rooms
  • Chesterfield Town Centre | 86 rooms
  • Cardiff Gate | 78 rooms

These properties strengthen Travelodge’s UK footprint and demonstrate the benefits of hotel conversions over new builds. According to the company, rebranded acquisitions allow for faster market entry without the delays associated with planning approvals, while also reducing competitor room supply.

Rebrand strategy and future plans

Travelodge continues to prioritize rebrand opportunities as a key part of its wider UK growth strategy, alongside new-build hotel developments and conversions of office or retail spaces. The company has already identified over 300 potential locations for expansion in the UK, along with 20 in Spain.

Steve Bennett, Chief Property and Development Officer at Travelodge, said, “These acquisitions are another strong addition to our UK portfolio and demonstrate the continued momentum behind our rebrand-led growth strategy. We’re seeing increasing opportunities to convert well-located, existing hotels into Travelodges, and we’re actively looking for more.”

He added that these rebranded properties help Travelodge scale quickly and efficiently:

“Our strategy remains focused on acquiring and developing hotels in areas where we know there is customer demand, to give even more people access to high-quality, great-value accommodation.”

Travelodge currently operates over 610 hotels across the UK, Ireland, and Spain. The company is actively investing in its expansion program and continues to seek new opportunities that align with its brand standards and customer expectations.

Related Articles

Europe
Melia makes commitment to Malaga region

Melia makes commitment to Malaga region

byChris Bown | 07 Aug 2025 |
As it expands internationally, Spanish group Melia remains close to its roots, with a commitment to opening more luxury hotels in Spain...
Read More
Europe
Ikos adds Crete resort

Ikos adds Crete resort

byChris Bown | 15 Jul 2025 |
Ikos continues to set new standards across the Mediterranean with its luxury resort developments...
Read More
Europe
Vanguard sells hotels amid Portugal’s tourism boom

Vanguard sells hotels amid Portugal’s tourism boom

byMakenzie Huff | 09 Jul 2025 |
Portugal’s Vanguard Properties is selling four hotels in Comporta as the country’s tourism hits record highs...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights