Travelodge acquires four UK hotels

Travelodge has exchanged contracts to acquire four former Ibis hotels, reinforcing its rebrand-led UK expansion strategy. The acquisitions bring the number of hotels acquired from other operators to 16 so far this year.

Located in Preston, Bradford Shipley, Chesterfield, and Cardiff, the four hotels comprise a total of 324 rooms. Travelodge has secured the freehold for three of the sites, while the Cardiff property was acquired under a new 25-year lease agreement.

All four properties will undergo hotel refurbishment later this year as part of Travelodge’s ongoing multi-million-pound upgrade program. The renovations will align each property with the company’s latest design standards, featuring contemporary reception areas, next generation rooms, and upgraded interiors focused on comfort and functionality.

New additions to the portfolio

The four newly acquired hotels add a total of 324 rooms to the Travelodge portfolio:

Preston North | 82 rooms

82 rooms Bradford Shipley | 78 rooms

78 rooms Chesterfield Town Centre | 86 rooms

86 rooms Cardiff Gate | 78 rooms

These properties strengthen Travelodge’s UK footprint and demonstrate the benefits of hotel conversions over new builds. According to the company, rebranded acquisitions allow for faster market entry without the delays associated with planning approvals, while also reducing competitor room supply.

Rebrand strategy and future plans

Travelodge continues to prioritize rebrand opportunities as a key part of its wider UK growth strategy, alongside new-build hotel developments and conversions of office or retail spaces. The company has already identified over 300 potential locations for expansion in the UK, along with 20 in Spain.

Steve Bennett, Chief Property and Development Officer at Travelodge, said, “These acquisitions are another strong addition to our UK portfolio and demonstrate the continued momentum behind our rebrand-led growth strategy. We’re seeing increasing opportunities to convert well-located, existing hotels into Travelodges, and we’re actively looking for more.”

He added that these rebranded properties help Travelodge scale quickly and efficiently:

“Our strategy remains focused on acquiring and developing hotels in areas where we know there is customer demand, to give even more people access to high-quality, great-value accommodation.”

Travelodge currently operates over 610 hotels across the UK, Ireland, and Spain. The company is actively investing in its expansion program and continues to seek new opportunities that align with its brand standards and customer expectations.