Tivoli Hotels & Resorts expands in Italy

Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group with properties in 59 countries, announces the arrival of Tivoli Hotels & Resorts in Italy, in the heart of Puglia. Following a full renovation, the Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce will open in April 2026, bringing a new touch of luxury to one of Italy’s most vibrant destinations.

Timeless charm, contemporary comfort

Located in the historic heart of Lecce on Via Imperatore Augusto—between Piazza Sant’Oronzo and Piazzetta Santa Chiara—the Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce will offer a refined stay that blends heritage, comfort, and contemporary style.

The hotel will feature:

45 elegantly designed guest rooms

guest rooms A ground-floor restaurant showcasing local flavors

showcasing local flavors A rooftop lounge bar with sweeping views of the Cathedral Bell Tower

with sweeping views of the Cathedral Bell Tower A wellness area with a pool, treatment rooms, Turkish bath, and a fully equipped gym

Surrounded by golden sandstone buildings, lively piazzas, and vibrant cafés and wine bars, the hotel invites guests to experience the charm of Lecce—known as the “Florence of the South” for its Baroque beauty and rich cultural life.

Within walking distance of landmarks such as the Roman Amphitheatre, the Basilica di Santa Croce, and Lecce Cathedral, the property also offers easy access to the region’s beaches, just 20 minutes away by car. Lecce is well connected via Brindisi Airport, a 35-minute drive away, and by high-speed rail links from major Italian cities.

Expanding heritage: Tivoli’s global journey

Gonzalo Aguilar, CEO of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, said, “With this latest addition, the Minor Hotels portfolio will reach a total of 60 properties in Italy. Set in a truly distinctive location and showcasing a unique style, this hotel will elevate the luxury hospitality offering in Lecce. It seamlessly blends Tivoli’s rich heritage and savoir-faire with the essence of an authentic Puglian escape.”

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the luxury brands from a leading player like Minor Hotels, sharing the ambition to elevate this exceptional property into a landmark destination. Our goal is to attract new visitors to the city while simultaneously reshaping the local hospitality landscape,” adds Marisa Bleve, head of Gest Resort.

Founded in 1933 in Lisbon, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its heritage and authentic connection to each destination. From its Portuguese origins, the brand has expanded to Brazil, Qatar, China, and across Europe, with recent openings in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. This year, Tivoli strengthened its presence in Portugal with Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia and Tivoli Estela Golf & Lodges in the country’s north.