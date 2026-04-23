Atlanta Welcomes Virgin Hotels in 2027

Virgin Hotels is bringing its signature lifestyle experience to Georgia with the announcement of Virgin Hotels Atlanta, a new property scheduled to open in 2027. The hotel is being developed in partnership with Drew Company and will be located within Centennial Yards, a 50-acre redevelopment project reshaping downtown Atlanta. The addition marks an important milestone for Virgin Hotels Collection, as the brand continues to expand its global presence with thoughtfully designed, city-driven properties.

A New Social Hub in Centennial Yards

Positioned as a central feature of Centennial Yards, Virgin Hotels Atlanta is designed to be more than just a place to stay. The 261-room property will feature the brand’s “Chambers” concept, blending areas for rest, work, and relaxation into one cohesive space. Guests can expect high-design accommodations, including Grand King Chambers, One-Bedroom Suites, and exclusive upper-floor rooms anchored by a Penthouse Suite and the brand’s signature “Richard’s Flat.”

The hotel aims to reflect Atlanta’s vibrant culture while contributing a fresh, playful energy to the neighborhood. Leaders involved in the project emphasize a shared vision of creating a welcoming and dynamic district that celebrates connection and creativity. With its location in the Entertainment District, the property is expected to play a key role in shaping the area into a lively destination for both visitors and locals.

Dining, Design, and Distinct Experiences

Virgin Hotels Atlanta will feature three unique culinary and social venues designed to suit every mood throughout the day. A ground-floor lobby bar will transition from a relaxed coffee spot in the morning to a lively cocktail space at night, complete with an outdoor patio. Guests can also enjoy a signature restaurant and pool bar with a private dining room and terrace overlooking the district’s central plaza and pool deck.

At the top, a rooftop bar and lounge will provide a more intimate setting for gatherings, private events, and late-night experiences. The rooftop terrace will offer views of the surrounding sports and entertainment district, adding to the hotel’s appeal as a social hub. These venues are designed to create a seamless blend of hospitality, entertainment, and local flavor.

Wellness, Work, and Community Focus

Beyond dining and accommodations, the property places a strong emphasis on wellness and community engagement. Plans include:

A spacious pool deck with ten private cabanas

A seasonal outdoor bar

An adjacent event lawn for gatherings and activations

For business and creative professionals, the hotel will offer approximately 2,900 square feet of flexible meeting space across three rooms. This setup supports a range of uses, from corporate meetings to collaborative sessions and small events.