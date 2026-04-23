Egyptian Partnership to Develop New Hotel

Triumph Hotels is to partner with M/A Group on a new landmark hotel project in Cairo, as the country continues to set the pace for tourism development in Africa.

The Triumph Pyramids Hotel, to be developed in the heart of West Cairo, will combine hospitality and residential elements in a landmark architectural project that will look out on the Pyramids of Giza, and is just minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum. The two companies are expecting to complete the project within three years, adding to the substantial pipeline of Egyptian hospitality developments that are redefining the Egyptian tourism sector.

A Local Partnership

“We look forward to working with M/A Group on this distinguished project,” commented Ehab Shoman, chairman of the board of Triumph Hotels Management Company. “Our partnership reflects our commitment to developing the tourism sector in Egypt and providing the best services to our clients, which will enrich the state’s efforts to enhance Egypt’s image on the global map as a leading tourist and investment destination.”

M/A Group, led by Mohamed Ayoub, is an already active developer, delivering projects including a new Hilton Garden Inn, as part of the Civil Seven Hotel & Residences project. Built in the centre of 6 October City, the development will be close to the Grand Egyptian Museum, and will feature a mix of apartments sized from studios up to three bed units.

The Triumph Pyramids Hotel will feed into a growing pipeline of new hotel developments in Egypt. The country has taken the lead in Africa as the fastest growing tourism market on the continent. The latest report on hotel development in Africa, prepared by W Hospitality Group, noted that Egypt alone accounts for over one third of the hotel pipeline of the continent. Its latest market survey counted 185 properties planned or under construction, set to add 45,984 rooms to the market.

International brands are broadly represented in that pipeline. In 2026 alone, new openings are due in the Cairo region such as the Sofitel OIA Towers, a 480 room project featuring both hotel and branded residences; and the W Residences Cairo, part of the One Ninety Development in the city.

Big Brands Move In

Also in final development is the Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, which will see the luxury brand revitalise a local landmark. Hilton will launch the Hilton Amazon Capital Diamond Tower, with the hotel on the upper floors of a mixed use project with a spiral design.

This is a region where megaprojects are the norm, as substantial development takes place across several real estate segments. IHG, for example, will launch its Voco West Cairo 205 Suites later this year. But the 140 room project is part of a much later development that will subsequently include the InterContinental West Cairo 205, and a mid market Holiday Inn Express that will be delivered in early 2027.