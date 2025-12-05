The Social Hub reveals Edinburgh plans

The Social Hub has revealed plans for its latest development, in Edinburgh, as it submits the project to officials in the Scottish city for planning approval.

Consultants Montagu Evans and architects Hawkins Brown have prepared project plans for a 560 bed property, to be developed on a site that has been vacant for more than 20 years in the city’s Fountainbridge area. The former Fountain Brewery site is being redeveloped under a larger masterplan, led by developer Buccleuch Property and residential specialist Cruden Homes.

A unique hybrid mix

As is the way with The Social Hub’s developments, the project is a hybrid, offering a mix of accommodation and other uses within one large block, aiming to invigorate its locality. The design includes hotel rooms for short term stays; extended stay units for those seeking a longer term base in the city; and rooms designed for students who are coming to the city to study.

Along side these accommodation uses, the facility will also include co-working space for up to 300 workers, gym and wellness spaces and community meeting rooms, all combined with landscaped exterior spaces. The company says the facility represents an investment totalling GBP200 million, and could support around 100 jobs when complete and operating. Local consultations will take place over the coming weeks, to allow stakeholders the opportunity to dive into the details of the proposals.

For locals interested in how The Social Hub works, there will be opportunities to visit the group’s first site in Scotland, which opened in Glasgow in 2024. There, the development has been credited with lifting the lower end of Argyle Street and the surrounding area, with its input including the curation of events including the city’s international comedy and film festivals.

“This is a very special moment for me,” said Charlie MacGregor, founder and CEO of The Social Hub. “It’s something I’ve hoped for and worked towards for many years. Edinburgh is my home city and part of my DNA. This is an opportunity to give something back and help shape a bold, positive future for Fountainbridge. We always want the local community to help shape our hubs and would encourage anyone with views about our plans to share them.”

Growing across Europe

The Edinburgh project joins a pipeline of new additions for The Social Hub. Construction is already under way on sites in Turin and Lisbon, and these, together with the latest Scottish site, will grow the company’s portfolio to 24.

The Social Hub Lisbon Carcavelos project is planned for a site close to the new Nova Business School campus, and close to the seafront. Details of the 435 room property are still being worked up, with a likely opening date pencilled in for 2027. In Turin, plans are being detailed for a development to reinvigorate a city block overlooking the Dora River, with the new build having over 500 rooms.