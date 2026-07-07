The Hari Brand Expands to Singapore, 2027

Harilela Hotels is bringing its boutique brand The Hari to Singapore. The hotel is set to open in spring 2027, joining sister properties in London and Hong Kong.

The Hari Singapore will take over the site of the Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre. Once converted, it will have 326 rooms, a rooftop pool, an executive lounge, and wellness facilities. Guests can also expect the brand’s rotating art displays, a feature already familiar to visitors of The Hari’s other locations.

The Hari Singapore Junior Suite © The Hari Singapore

A Familiar Designer, A New City

British designer Tara Bernerd is behind the interiors. She also designed The Hari London and The Hari Hong Kong, so the Singapore hotel will likely carry some of that same visual language. According to the release, her approach here aims to mix contemporary style with local character, rather than importing a fixed template.

That’s a reasonable strategy for a brand trying to expand without losing its identity. Boutique hotel groups often struggle when they move into new markets as the design either feels copy-pasted or loses what made the original locations distinctive. Whether Bernerd pulls off that balance in Singapore will only be clear once the doors open.

The Hari Singapore Atrium © The Hari Singapore

Third Stop for a Small but Growing Brand

The Hari brand is still fairly young. London opened in 2016, Hong Kong followed in 2020, and Singapore will be the third addition. That’s a slower pace compared to many international hotel brands, but it fits with Harilela’s approach of opening one city at a time rather than expanding quickly.

Dr. Aron Harilela, the brand’s founder, described Singapore as important to the company’s plans for growing The Hari in major cities. He also pointed to a common thread across the properties: a mix of elegance, humor, and personal service, which he called “relaxed elegance punctuated by eccentricity, wit, culture, and genuine heartfelt hospitality.”

Harilela Hotels itself is a family-run business, founded in 1959 and still owned by the Harilela family. It currently operates 15 hotels across Hong Kong, China, other parts of Asia, Europe, and the US. For Singapore, the arrival of The Hari adds another name to a luxury hotel market.