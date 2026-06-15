The Ascott Adds in Vietnam

The Ascott is the latest international accommodation group to add to its hotel pipeline in Vietnam, as the country opens up to international brands.

With international tourism on the rise, hospitality brands are seeking opportunities to build across the country, often seeking local partnerships. The Ascott, a business owned by CapitaLand Investment of Singapore, is to partner with Vietnam’s Sun Group, on four hospitality projects that will, between them, add more than 1,600 rooms to the group’s Vietnam portfolio.

A Reliable Local Partner

Sun Group is a major player in the Vietnamese real estate sector, having been established in 2007. It has already delivered numerous hotels, resorts and entertainment complexes, partnering with other international hotel brand groups including IHG, Marriott and Accor.

With Ascott, its campaign will start in Ho Chi Minh City, with a development in the city’s premier luxury district. This will be the first property in South Vietnam to debut under The Crest Collection brand, having 146 rooms and an offering designed to support those seeking a place to stay for more than just a few nights. The property will have its own restaurant, cafe and a reading room.

Three further Ascott properties will be developed as part of the Phu Quoc Hillside Development. This integrated development is due to open in 2028, and will offer choices across three Ascott brands. The group’s next-gen oriented brand, Lyf, will have a 573 room block, complete with a pool, entertainment area and co-working spaces.

Next door will be a similarly sized Ascott branded property. This offers a premium serviced residence option, ideal for long stay visitors. The property will feature a swimming pool, gym and kids’ club, along with a ballroom ideal for large gatherings.

The third option for arriving guests will be Harris branded. This property, with 441 rooms, is designed to suit families travelling together, with a stronger focus on recreational activities and options for play, as well as relaxation.

Elsewhere in Vietnam, The Ascott recently committed to add Diamond Crown Westlake in Tay Ho, Hanoi to its Crest Collection brand. Local partner DOJI Group will deliver the project for a 2028 opening, with 178 keys. Accommodation will be a mix of one to four bedroom apartments, while guests will also be able to enjoy a gym, swimming pool and restaurant.

Expanding Around the World

Tay Ho is a key destination for Ascott’s network. Later in 2026, it will open Citadines Tay Ho, as well as an Ascott and Crest branded units in a dramatic new development, the Tay Ho View Complex.

The Ascott continues to expand its brands around the world. In June 2026, it signed its first property in the Nordics, part of a premium resort development close to the Nuuksio National Park in Finland. The group will manage a hotel as Oakwood Nuuksio Helsinki, with a total of 225 rooms. An existing property with 65 rooms will be extended with a new wing, to create the new destination, which will open in early 2028.