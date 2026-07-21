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Holiday Inn Signs 24 New Hotels in Greater China

hotels China
Top row, from left to right: Holiday Inn NECC Shanghai, Holiday Inn Shanghai Caohejing. Bottom row, from left to right: Holiday Inn Beijing Haidian Xibeiwang, Holiday Inn Shenzhen Dapeng Jiaochangwei © IHG
IHG expands Holiday Inn's footprint across Greater China, from major cities to coastal resort towns, backed by a refreshed brand design

Holiday Inn is adding two dozen hotels to its Greater China lineup. IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the deals at a Hotel Owner Forum in Beijing, covering everything from city business hotels to coastal resorts.

The new properties span major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, plus smaller markets such as Zhanjiang, Yinchuan, and Hulunbeir. That mix says something about the strategy: Holiday Inn isn’t just chasing the biggest cities anymore, its filling in gaps in regional markets too.

Kent Sun, IHG’s Chief Development Officer for Greater China, pointed to the brand’s long history in the region—nearly 50 years—as a reason owners keep signing on. He said, “Today’s signings reflect the strong confidence our hotel owners have in Holiday Inn’s long-term value and growth potential. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage IHG’s global expertise and local capabilities to support our partners and drive the next phase of growth for Holiday Inn in Greater China.”

What’s Actually Getting Built

A few projects stand out from the list. Holiday Inn NECC Shanghai sits near the National Exhibition and Convention Center, aimed squarely at conference and trade-show travelers. Holiday Inn Shanghai Caohejing lands in a tech industry hub, betting on business travelers from nearby companies.

Then there’s Holiday Inn Beijing Haidian Xibeiwang, built for a mix of business and leisure guests in a well-linked part of the city. And Holiday Inn Shenzhen Dapeng Jiaochangwei takes the brand somewhere different: a coastal spot aimed at leisure travelers rather than business ones.

Three formats are doing the work across this portfolio:

  • Holiday Inn — the core urban brand
  • Holiday Inn Resort — leisure and coastal properties
  • Holiday Inn Suites — extended-stay guests

A Refreshed Look, Not a Reinvention

Alongside the new signings, IHG is rolling out what it calls Holiday Inn 3.0, an updated design concept for the brand. In practice, this means reworked public areas and guestrooms meant to work harder for less space.

The idea is to make hotels more flexible day to day. A lobby that works for business travelers in the morning and families in the evening, for instance. It’s a fairly modest ambition, but hotel owners tend to care more about efficient room layouts than bold design statements. IHG says the changes should help hotels run more smoothly and hold their value better over time.

For now, the numbers are straightforward: Holiday Inn has more than 1,500 open and pipeline hotels globally, 168 open hotels in Greater China and another 106 in the pipeline. Combined with IHG’s 160-million-member loyalty program, that gives new owners a reasonably built-in customer base from day one.

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