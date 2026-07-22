Accor and Sun Group Strengthen Vietnam Partnership

Global hospitality group Accor has doubled down on its growth commitment in Vietnam, strengthening a long term partnership with local developer Sun Group.

The pair have signed a strategic portfolio that will deliver more than 5,300 new rooms over the next five years, in key destinations across Vietnam. Major conurbations such as Phu Quoc and Danang feature in the plans, which include hotels, resort properties and branded residences.

Launching New Brands

The growth plan with Sun Group will introduce more of Accor’s brands to the Vietnamese market. Sofitel Serviced Residences, Swissôtel Living and TRIBE will be making their first appearances in the country, along with Ennismore’s fashion first brand, SO/. In addition, MGallery, Grand Mercure and ibis Styles will be adding to their existing presence in the country.

“Vietnam’s rapid evolution makes it a key growth engine for our region, and this milestone agreement with Sun Group highlights the strength of our joint development ambitions,” commented Duncan O’Rourke, CEO for Accor’s Premium, Midscale & Economy hotels across the Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific. “Our focus is on strategic expansion, bringing the right brands to the right locations to offer travellers deeper, more authentic connections with Vietnam’s culture and natural beauty.”

Six hotels have already been announced, as a first phase of the development plans. These start with the 250 room Bana Hills Hotel Danang, joining the MGallery Collection.

In the Ruby Beach development area, there will be three additions: the 300 room SO/ Phu Quoc Ruby Beach, 250 room Grand Mercure Phu Quoc Ruby Beach and the Ruby Beach Hotel, which will be joining the MGallery Collection. Also signed, in Phu Quoc, are a 321 room TRIBE hotel, and 588 room Ibis Styles.

The additions will build on Accor’s momentum in Vietnam, where the group already has 45 hotels and many more planned. The company is already working with Sun Group on other pipeline projects, and the pair are about to open Rixos Phu Quoc, a massive resort with 1,700 rooms.

Scale is a standout feature of many new Vietnamese hotel developments, with new builds often part of masterplanned leisure developments. As a result, hotel operators can avail themselves of operational scale efficiencies, from the start.

Typical of this approach is the Champarama Resort in Nha Trang. The project will feature a 556 room Rixos hotel, as well as the 150 room Hyde Resort Nha Trang.

A Strong Market for Residences

Branded residences are an increasingly important part of Accor developments. The Fairmont Phu Quoc Resort & Residences will open in late 2027. And it will be followed by Sofitel Sapa Hotel & Residences, which will have no less than 612 rooms, due to open in early 2030.

And before the end of 2026, Accor’s regional affiliate, Banyan Tree, will launch its Garrya brand in Da Nang. The eleven storey Garrya Danang Hotel will offer four star accommodation, with 200 rooms.