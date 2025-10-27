Taj expands footprint in Rajasthan

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality group, has announced the signing of a new greenfield Taj-branded resort in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. Developed in partnership with Vanivinayak Hospitality LLP, the project will introduce a 75-key, eco-sensitive resort that mixes luxury with sustainability, inspired by the natural beauty of Ranthambore.

A sustainable luxury retreat

Set amidst the wilderness near Ranthambore National Park, the upcoming Taj Sawai Madhopur Resort will offer suites and villas featuring private courtyards and plunge pools. The design draws from the region’s landscape, integrating modern comfort with local aesthetics.

Guest amenities will include:

An all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant, bar, and safari lounge

J Wellness Circle spa, heated swimming pool, and fitness center

Niu & Nau contemporary salon

Aligned with IHCL’s ESG+ framework, Paathya, the resort will incorporate solar-powered systems, rainwater harvesting, and locally sourced materials to reduce its environmental impact.

Strengthening Rajasthan’s tourism landscape

Announcing the development, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, said, “Having pioneered tourism in Rajasthan, IHCL has positioned the state on the global tourism map with its portfolio of landmark hotels showcasing the region’s cultural richness. The enhanced connectivity to Sawai Madhopur is opening up new avenues for hospitality, making Ranthambore National Park increasingly accessible to discerning travelers. We are delighted to partner with Vanivinayak Hospitality LLP for this exciting new venture.”

Vibhishek Singh and Abhishek Pal Singh, Partners at Vanivinayak Hospitality LLP, added, “We are excited to collaborate with IHCL to bring a luxury wildlife resort to Sawai Madhopur. This partnership marks a milestone in our journey to promote sustainable tourism in the region.”

Located close to one of India’s leading wildlife sanctuaries, the new Taj resort will provide travelers with an immersive experience in nature. With improved accessibility and a growing focus on eco-friendly travel, the project strengthens Rajasthan’s position as a key destination for luxury and sustainable tourism.