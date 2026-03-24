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Svartskard Norway

Image © Rolf Benz
Image © Rolf Benz
Image © Rolf Benz
Image © Rolf Benz
Image © Rolf Benz
Image © Rolf Benz
Main living room: A symphony of elegance

With soaring 7.5-meter ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, the main living room is an architectural marvel. Veneered oak panels adorn the fireplace, seamlessly matching the kitchen’s aesthetics. Soft, subtle gray Rolf Benz sofas and sophisticated brown leather armchairs create an ambiance of luxury.

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About the Supplier

 

Stylish home décor, top-class seating comfort, pioneering design, innovative functionality and top quality that is made in Germany – Rolf Benz has been synonymous with all this since 1964.

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