Lighthouse Project in the Black Forest:

Hotel owners Simon Bruker and Elena Schnaas-Bruker secured first place in an industry competition, winning the exclusive opportunity to design, plan, and furnish a hotel room including its bathroom. The project was brought to life in collaboration with partners ROLF BENZ, Duravit, Fritz Schlecht | SHL Hotel Interiors, and other companies from the region.

Since Easter 2025, the new room has been available for booking—with consistently positive feedback. “Our regular guests are thrilled—and we’ve also attracted new guests who hadn’t known about our hotel before,” reports Simon Bruker. He is especially pleased with the feedback on the room’s ambiance: “The colors and materials create an authentic Black Forest atmosphere that fits our hotel perfectly. That was exactly our goal.”

Despite its modern amenities, the character of the over 300-year-old building remains palpable—a key concern for the hosts. The new room is now considered a style-defining model for future renovations: “We want to preserve our tradition while appealing to new target groups—and turn them into returning guests.”