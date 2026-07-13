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Rolf Benz x Bauhaus Campus

Image © Rolf Benz GmbH & Co. KG
Image © Rolf Benz GmbH & Co. KG
Image © Rolf Benz GmbH & Co. KG
Image © Rolf Benz GmbH & Co. KG
Image © Rolf Benz GmbH & Co. KG
Image © Rolf Benz GmbH & Co. KG
Since the beginning of the year, the lobby of the BAUHAUS headquarters in Mannheim has been welcoming visitors with a refined interior concept featuring selected Rolf Benz furniture. Combining contemporary design with exceptional comfort, the space creates an inviting atmosphere for both guests and employees. The project includes the SOB 526 LIV sofa, the H-SE 594 armchair, and the 932 and 902 coffee tables. Together, these pieces form a stylish and functional reception area that reflects the company's modern identity. Beyond the lobby, Rolf Benz has already been part of the BAUHAUS working environment for some time. In the office areas, the freistil models 141 and 173, together with the Rolf Benz models 394 and 536, contribute to a consistent and thoughtfully designed workspace.

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About the Supplier

 

Stylish home décor, top-class seating comfort, pioneering design, innovative functionality and top quality that is made in Germany – Rolf Benz has been synonymous with all this since 1964.

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