Staycity Expands Into Munich

European aparthotel brand Staycity has added another German city to its choice of destinations, signing a new property in Munich.

The Irish long stay group has signed a lease on a newly completed block in the Weisses Quartier complex in Munich. Within a total of 11,000 sq m of floorspace, the project will have 225 fully fitted out apartments, for rent via Staycity. While designed to support longer stays, with their own kitchens, the apartments can also usually be rented for shorter periods, even single nights for those seeking accommodation that is more than a hotel room.

An Opportunity to Refine the Brand

Staycity will use the Munich development to refine its aparthotel offering, with a repositioning aiming to shift the Staycity brand up into the upscale segment of the market. With a successful deployment in Munich, some of the brand enhancements will then be rolled out across other Staycity developments and refits in future.

“We have consistently developed and upgraded our brand over recent years,” said chief development officer Andrew Fowler. “The Weisses Quartier is the first location in Germany where we are rolling out this concept. The community aspect is particularly important to us – we don’t see ourselves as an isolated aparthotel, but as an active part of the neighbourhood, bringing urbanity and vibrancy to the surrounding area.”

The Weisses Quarter is a great example of urban regeneration. A cluster of buildings, originally offices for the Siemens corporation, were designed by US architect Richard Meier in the Bauhaus style. The blocks have been repurposed as modern spaces for living and working by developer Allgemeine Subboden and joint venture partner ESR Europe. Underlining the attractiveness of the development, two completed office blocks in Weisses Quartier were purchased in early 2026 by investor Deka Immobilien.

The Munich project fits into Staycity’s growing portfolio, as it expands its Staycity and Wilde aparthotel brands across the continent. Today, Staycity has 6,400 aparthotel rooms open in 39 properties with a presence in 20 European cities. In Germany, it is already operating in Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt, Heidelberg and Leipzig.

In addition to adding new cities to the network, Staycity is also building its market presence in destinations where it already trades. In London, it is working with developer Citygrove on a new 185 room Wilde aparthotel in Vauxhall, and building another Wilde in east London, with partner The Property Trust Group.

Expansion in Austria

In Vienna, it acquired a site in early 2026 for the development of a Staycity aparthotel, to open in 2028. Vienna-based JP Immobilien will lead on the 300 unit project, with Staycity signing a long term lease. This will join a 136 room Wilde aparthotel which opened in the city’s Fleischmarkt in early 2026.

For the Wilde brand, which Staycity launched as a second, premium market offering with a boutique feel, there are further pipeline openings in Amsterdam and in Porto. The Porto development will be the brand’s second in Portugal, where a site in Lisbon opened in early 2026, with 95 rooms offering a mix of accommodation from hotel style rooms, up to apartments that sleep four.