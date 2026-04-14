Resident Rebrands as Sirius

Resident Hotels has rebranded its business under a new name, Sirius Hotel Group, as it establishes a new direction for the operation.

A privately owned business, Resident has in recent years furthered its ambitions, with acquisitions and property repositioning. Now, while retaining its successful Resident hotel brand, which will continue to grow, the group is ready to offer its broad range of services to a wider clientele. The company continues to thrive with the backing of Mactaggart Family & Partners.

A Broader Ambition

A clear indication of that ambition, and a demonstration of the core team’s expertise, was the 2025 transformation of several UK hotels in partnership with Marriott. Resident acquired the Sleeperz hotel business in 2022, with city centre properties in Cardiff, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Dundee. After considering their options, a strategic decision was taken to reposition the hotels under the incoming Four Points Flex by Sheraton brand, which at the time was newly developed by Marriott specifically to suit conversions across key global markets.

“The conversion of Sleeperz into the Four Points Flex by Sheraton portfolio highlights our ability to deliver complex development, renovation and conversion projects that materially improve asset value and operational efficiency,” commented Ameesh Shah, the company’s CFO. “These capabilities are key to driving sustainable investor returns.”

At the end of 2024, the company launched The Resident Edinburgh, building the regional presence for a hotel brand that already registers strongly in the London market. The Edinburgh hotel was created by converting an office building in the city, something the company managed itself.

“Our track record shows we are a differentiated independent and specialist hotel management company, developing and delivering across both the upper upscale and midscale segments,” said CEO David Orr. “It is time to give our platform an identity the business, owners and teams deserve.”

Offering that expertise to other investors appeared a natural next step, he added. “We have the evidence to reassure prospective investors; generating exceptional returns, securing high brand reputation scores and strong operational performance from our city centre hotels with commercial strategies and data systems that deliver for owners.”

Resident Builds Around the UK

The Resident brand was itself born in 2020, with the renaming of city hotels previously under the same ownership, but trading as Nadler Hotels. The refresh reflected the departure of previous chief executive Robert Nadler, after a disagreement over strategy. Since then, the team has taken the Resident brand to the top of customer satisfaction rankings, maintaining a quality and consistency of service that many larger brands would love to achieve.

The next addition to the group’s own portfolio will be the opening of the Resident Farringdon, in early 2029. The 128 room property is alongside London’s Barbican Centre, and will be the brand’s fourth London hotel. It received planning approval in mid 2024, and will be built to designs by architects EPR.