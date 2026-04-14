Sleep Inn Introduces Scenic Dreams

Sleep Inn, part of Choice Hotels International Inc., has introduced four newly built properties showcasing its Scenic Dreams prototype, a design concept focused on comfort, efficiency, and guest wellbeing.

The next-generation prototype blends modern style with natural elements. Guests will notice regionally inspired murals, calming tones, and large windows that bring in natural light. Spaces are designed to support both relaxation and productivity, creating an environment that feels balanced and easy to navigate.

A Design Focused on Rest and Results

The design prioritizes rest while also delivering measurable performance. Early results show a RevPAR premium of +1.71 for renovated hotels. Guest satisfaction has also improved, with properties completing most upgrades reaching an average LTR of 8.36 in 2025, up 0.25 points year over year.

Mallory Enos, head of midscale brand strategy and management, said the concept centers on helping guests “rest and reset” through thoughtful design and sleep-focused features. The prototype also aims to deliver a stay experience that feels modern and grounded in wellbeing.

Beyond guest comfort, Scenic Dreams is built with owners in mind. The prototype incorporates efficient building layouts and streamlined back-of-house operations. These changes are intended to simplify construction and reduce long-term operating costs, while supporting strong financial performance.

New Locations Expand the Portfolio

The latest Scenic Dreams properties span several markets across the United States.

Sleep Inn & Suites Ashland City, Tennessee, opened in September 2025 as the first new-construction hotel to feature the prototype. The 52-room property sits about 30 minutes from Nashville and offers access to outdoor activities along the Cumberland River.

Sleep Inn & Suites Middletown, Pennsylvania, opened in March as a dual-brand property. Located near Penn State Harrisburg, it provides convenient access to Harrisburg International Airport and attractions within 10 miles, including Hersheypark and Hershey Gardens.

Two additional openings are scheduled for mid-April. Sleep Inn & Suites Henderson, Nevada, will expand the brand’s presence near Las Vegas, with proximity to major attractions and outdoor destinations like Lake Mead. Meanwhile, Sleep Inn & Suites Savannah, Tennessee, will bring an 82-room riverfront stay to downtown Savannah, near Shiloh National Military Park and Pickwick Lake.