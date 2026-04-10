Where Hilton Is Opening This Season

​​Hilton Hotels will open a slew of hotels across EMEA in the coming months, as it fulfils a promise to double its portfolio of lifestyle hotels across the region.

Combined, the operational and pipeline numbers are heading towards 200, with new signings building the momentum. Along the way, the group will be launching new brands into new markets, including the arrival of Motto by Hilton into the French market, and Tapestry by Hilton in Germany.

Many Routes to Market

The group is taking opportunities on all fronts, including conversions, new builds and strategic signings of independent hotels to its collection brands. In addition, new initiatives such as the latest partnership with Yotel are giving Hilton deeper and broader market reach.

“Our lifestyle and collection brands continue to be a powerful growth engine for Hilton,” commented Hilton’s president for the region, Simon Vincent. “Having surpassed 100 lifestyle hotels trading across EMEA, we expect to more than double our presence in the years ahead.”

Latest signings include the Motto by Hilton Paris La Villette, a 153 room new build hotel in central Paris. The brand’s hallmark is flexible accommodation, with a large proportion of hotel rooms able to be linked together if needed – ideal for families or groups travelling together. Developer Group Galia is building to the designs of architect Studio Belem, expecting to have the property complete in 2028.

But it is the group’s Tapestry Collection that has gained most traction in Europe. The 191 room Skylark Aluma Athens has just opened under the brand, following refurbishment, and featuring a spectacular rooftop terrace. It will shortly be joined by the ERA Hotel Heraklion, again following a refurbishment and bringing the brand to the island of Crete.

In Poznań, Poland, work at the Hotel de Rome is nearing completion, providing another Tapestry destination. And in Spain, the Cuber House Valencia will also shortly be representing the brand following opening in the first half of 2026.

In Paris, the Hotel Paris Vaugirard will relaunch in 2027 following a full refurbishment. Part of the Tapestry Collection, it will offer guests the opportunity to stay close to the action at Porte de Versailles, in a classically set Haussmann-style building.

Growing in Mainland Europe

In the south of France, Hotel Ventura Saint-Tropez will open this summer as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection. Developer Sohoma is delivering the property, and will operate it too. The hotel’s 97 rooms will all feature a balcony, and most will have a kitchinette, ideal for those planning longer stays or business layovers.

And Tapestry will be making its first appearance in Germany in 2027, with the opening of a new hotel in Cologne city centre. The 183 room hotel will be close to the city’s famous cathedral. The brand is also growing in Ireland, with a 2027 opening planned for a 103 room Tapestry hotel in Cork city centre.