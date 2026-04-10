Marriott and Sun Group Plan Expansion in Vietnam

Marriott International has set in train the next phase of its development across Vietnam, signing an agreement to add ten new hotels in the country.

Local partner Sun Group will support Marriott in developing the properties, which will be in two main destinations, Phu Quoc and Vung Tao. Together, the new hotels will add close to 4,500 rooms to the group’s portfolio in Vietnam, also broadening its portfolio of brands for guests to choose from. No less than eight of the Marriott brands will feature in the new build programme, with the W Hotels and Moxy names making their first appearances in the country.

Building an International Reputation

“Vietnam is emerging as one of the most dynamic tourism markets in the world,” said Marriott’s president for Asia Pacific, Rajeev Menon. “Partnering with Sun Group – one of the highly visionary destination developers, signing an additional 10 hotels this time – helps us continue to affirm our long-term commitment to this market.”

Marriott has doubled its number of hotels in Vietnam since 2022, with momentum growing thanks to a series of partnerships with local companies. It has previously worked with Sun to develop the JW Marriott Phu Quoc, plus Luxury Collection, Ritz-Carlton and Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties in Hon Thom. Another local partner, Vinpearl, has also worked with Marriott to build its presence in the country.

Most of the new Sun properties will be developed in Phu Quoc, a massive integrated tourism resort project with hotels, entertainment and much more for visitors to enjoy. Amenities include a water park, multimedia show, and the world’s longest three rope cable car.

Sun says the addition of the Marriott hotel brands to the destination will improve its ability to attract major international events. As part of the ramp up of Phu Quoc, it will be hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2027.

Marriott has recently launched the 340 room Sheraton Vinh, and during 2026 will open JW Marriott Hotel Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City Grand Marina Marriott, a dual branded project with a total of 2,100 rooms. Also coming is The Residences at Arbora, a 220 room resort in Da Nang that will join Marriott’s Luxury Collection.

Rolling Out the Luxury Brands

Planned for 2029 openings are the Ritz-Carlton in Saigon, plus two hotels together as part of the Can Gio Coastal Urban Tourism Area. These will be a 390 room JW Marriott, and Four Points by Sheraton with a similar room count.

Sun Group is also busy adding inventory across Vietnam, developing in partnership with local Asian hospitality operators, and with other international brands. It pipeline includes Ascott, Citadines and Crest branded blocks under construction in Hanoi. In Danang Ba Na Hills, it is developing a project with three hotels for IHG – a Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Voco. And for Accor’s Rixos brand, there are plans being developed for a new resort, Rixos Phu Quoc.