St. Regis introduces new brand

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has launched St. Regis Estates, a highly exclusive brand category reserved for historic, leisure-oriented properties known for their expansive grounds and exceptional amenities.

George Fleck, Senior Vice President & Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, said, “For the Astors, the founding family of the St. Regis brand, the ultimate luxury was retreating from the city to their country estates, where time with loved ones could be savored with exquisite ease amid settings rich in heritage and a rare sense of belonging. With St. Regis Estates, we honor that legacy by celebrating each estate’s origins and creating escapes that bring people together to embrace beauty, connection, and the simple pleasure of slowing down.”

Introducing St. Regis Estates

St. Regis Estates responds to a growing desire for privacy, authenticity, and deeper connection to place, bringing the House of Astor’s tradition of grand estate living into the present day. Inspired by the Astors’ historic countryside retreats—where natural beauty, refined simplicity, and cultural richness set the stage for meaningful celebration—this new expression offers destinations defined by character, heritage, and setting, rather than spectacle.

Each estate is chosen for its historical significance and striking natural surroundings, then reimagined through the St. Regis lens. The result is an intimate yet architecturally grand residential feel, immersive cultural and culinary experiences rooted in the land, and rare estate-only moments ideal for long stays—all delivered with the Astor family’s hallmark warmth, discretion, and elegance.

The Resort at Pelican Hill, A St. Regis Estate © Marriott International, Inc.

A California icon reimagined

The first St. Regis Estate will debut at The Resort at Pelican Hill, A St. Regis Estate, in 2027. Set across more than 500 acres, the estate offers tranquility and wellness amid olive-tree-lined paths, rolling coastal hills, and sweeping ocean views. Its 16th-century Italian Renaissance-inspired architecture frames elegant, residential-style Bungalows and Villas.

The resort’s transformation into a St. Regis Estate includes a thoughtful Renaissance, elevating its Tom Fazio-designed 36-hole golf courses, reimagining all accommodations with refined interiors, and introducing a new Chef-led culinary experience alongside a Signature Bar and Lobby. Additional enhancements include the following:

A renewed Coliseum Pool and Bella Vista Pool Caffè & Social Club

A Roman-style colonnade anchoring The Spa

An elevated Villa Clubhouse for extended stays

Signature Butler Service, Afternoon Tea, and Sabrage rituals

A reimagined bar inspired by the legendary King Cole Bar, featuring a commissioned mural

The result is a retreat shaped by both landscape and legacy, designed for travelers seeking soulful, enduring environments that reflect the St. Regis tradition through a distinctly California lens.

Kevin Kelly, General Manager, The Resort at Pelican Hill, a St. Regis Estate, said, “This next chapter celebrates the resort’s ethos as a true sanctuary—a place where guests can experience the rhythm of Southern California through art, nature, and gastronomy, elevated by the craftsmanship and service synonymous with St. Regis.”