Sonesta’s 2025 franchise growth

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation continues to strengthen its position in the hospitality market, having signed 31 new franchise agreements and celebrated the opening of 10 new hotels in the first six months of 2025. This latest wave of growth reflects Sonesta’s evolving brand strategy and the increasing appeal of its franchise model to hotel owners across the U.S.

Strong franchise growth in early 2025

“The continued growth in the first half of 2025, with 31 new franchise agreements, highlights Sonesta’s sustained momentum and our attractive value proposition for owners,” said Keith Pierce, Executive Vice President and President of Franchise & Development at Sonesta. “We’re seeing continued demand across our diverse portfolio, which speaks to our ability to meet the needs of various markets and strengthens our existing owner relationships.”

According to Brian Quinn, Chief Development Officer, developers are responding positively to Sonesta’s flexible and brand-tailored offerings. “Our tailored brand offerings and flexible standards are clearly resonating with developers looking for strategic growth,” said Quinn. “These 31 new agreements, spanning our distinct brands, along with the 10 recent openings, demonstrate our continued commitment to providing solutions that drive success for our franchisees and expand Sonesta’s footprint in key locations.”

New openings add nearly 1,000 rooms

The 10 newly opened properties contribute almost 1,000 rooms to Sonesta’s growing portfolio, representing a mix of its value, lifestyle, and essential service brands. In order of opening, the new hotels include:

Sonesta Essential Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge, LA

Red Lion Hotel Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

Signature Inn Berkeley – Berkeley, CA

Americas Best Value Inn Donaldsonville – Donaldsonville, LA

Americas Best Value Inn Fredonia – Fredonia, NY

Sonesta Essential Blue Springs – Blue Springs, MO

Sonesta Essential Overland Park – Overland Park, KS

Signature Inn Miami – Miami, FL

Americas Best Value Inn/Knights Inn Pilot Mountain (dual brand) – Pilot Mountain, NC

With this momentum, Sonesta continues to position itself as a dynamic force in the midscale and upper-midscale hotel segments, appealing to a broad range of developers and travelers nationwide.