Vertiq Signs to Manage Hyde & Seek

A fresh addition to London’s hotel landscape will open in autumn 2026, with the launch of the 309 room Hyde & Seek hotel, as part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio.

The transformation will see the former Corus Hotel Hyde Park reborn following the completion of a GBP42 million renovation. The transformation will deliver a major upscale hotel, set in a prime position overlooking London’s famous Hyde Park.

A London Landmark Refreshed

The hotel will have interiors designed by Goddard Littlefair and Unwin Jones Partnership, with designs noting the property’s location close to Hyde Park, and the historic style of the building. Greenery will be evident throughout the interiors. With its white stucco facades, the hotel was originally a row of Victorian townhouses, and have since been combined into one larger unit.

Owner MUI Group is heading up the repositioning of the property. Subsidiary Immersive Hospitality Management is playing a leading role, while the new hotel will be operated under a management agreement with Vertiq Hospitality Partners. Vertiq, while a new name in the world of hotel management, is the result of a recent rebranding of the well established European hotel operator Cycas Hospitality, which has been renamed to reflect closer ties with its parent Vertiq Capital.

Vertiq rebranded from Cycas in March 2026. The new name came as a result of Cycas being merged with its parent company, Vertiq Capital, aiming to deliver a new, more holistic service for hospitality sector partners.

Vertiq Capital’s portfolio of services includes investment and asset management, and these are now directly positioned alongside the established expertise of the Cycas team, setting up and operating hotels across Europe. As of March 2026, Cycas managed the operations of more than 35 hotels, across eight European countries. As a brand agnostic partner, the group maintains ongoing relationships with all the major brand groups, operating hotels under a wide range of flags, and in many different market segments.

Among recent additions to the Vertiq operational portfolio include Onefifty Fenchurch, a luxury aparthotel in the City of London. The former office block has been transformed into a development of 33 luxury apartments for short term rent, by developer Thackeray Group. For Thackeray, the GBP12 million development has been its first foray into the hospitality sector.

Heading up a Hotel Transformation

In Noordwijk, The Netherlands, Vertiq is currently working to transform the Hotel van Oranje. A redevelopment will see the five star property undergo a major transformation, adding two new floors and a dome to the roof profile. In addition, a block of residences is being built on an adjacent site, linked to the hotel by a skybridge.

Once complete, the renovated hotel will have 244 rooms, with the room count including suites overlooking the ocean. Eateries will include a restaurant in the new dome at roof level, promising great views across the coast. The transformed hotel is expected to relaunch in autumn 2028.