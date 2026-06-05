Journey Beyond Acquires Crocodile Hotel

Tourism group Journey Beyond has increased its scale in the Australian hospitality sector with the acquisition of the Crocodile Hotel, In Kakadu National Park.

What has become an iconic property, the hotel was completed in 1988, being a 110 room hotel with a design deliberately making it look like a large crocodile. The animal is spiritually significant to Aboriginal clans in the region, while around the time of the hotel’s design, the film franchise Crocodile Dundee was also building its reputation internationally. Whatever the influences, the design has a distinctive entrance, with guests arriving through what appear to be the animal’s jaws, with supports looking like teeth.

A New Custodian for a Local Landmark

Over the years, the hotel has been in the hands of several different hotel management companies and brands. In the early 2010s, the property was a Holiday Inn, while since 2014 the hotel was operated by Accor, as part of their Mercure brand.

“This property is more than just a place to stay; it is a gateway to the heart of Kakadu,” commented Journey Beyond CEO Chris Tallent. “With significant investment planned for the property, we look forward to building awareness and growing demand whilst honouring its heritage and delivering the exceptional experience and quality that our guests expect.”

Journey Beyond is growing in Australia by working with Indigenous communities. The hotel sits on land leased from the Mirarr Traditional Owners through Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation Jabiru Town, and the plan is to jointly develop ecotourism in the region.

Journey Beyond is a holistic tour company, with ownership interests across much of the experiential tour chain. The company encompasses train journeys, cruises and key activity destinations, as well as a growing number of hotels and resorts across Australia. With this combination, increasingly the company can offer an end to end tour solution for guests. The company’s growth is backed by US private equity investor, Crestview Partners, which took full control of the business in 2024.

The company is in acquisitive mode, and in February 2026 picked up assets from the listed Kelsian Group. These included Captain Cook Cruises and the SeaLink tourism ferry businesses across regional Australia. The company also added to its hotel holdings, buying Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia. That business included Ayers Rock Resort in Yulara.

A Short Ride Away from Darwin

The Northern Territory’s largest city, Darwin, is the main gateway destination for the region – and its main focus for hotel development activity, notably for large international brands. There, pipeline projects include Voco Darwin Suites, which is lining up for a mid 2026 opening. The IHG flag will brand a property in the central business district, with 87 upscale rooms created from an existing office block.

The city’s Smith Hotel is also in line for an upgrade. The 186 room property is to be refurbished, and will reopen in early 2027 as the Courtyard by Marriott Darwin. Guest facilities will include an outdoor pool, plus a rooftop gymnasium.