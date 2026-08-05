Sensory elegance and exclusive design in the heart of Milan

The Suites at L’Hotel à Parfum, designed for the most discerning guests, embody a unique concept: each room is inspired by a fragrance from the LabSolue Perfume Laboratory and translates its essence into refined details, fine materials and sophisticated atmospheres. The spacious and bright bathrooms complete the guest experience with understated elegance and contemporary comfort.

In this exclusive setting, TECE solutions integrate harmoniously into the architectural design, helping to create spaces with a clean, functional and refined aesthetic, perfectly in keeping with the hotel’s style.