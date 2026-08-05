Sensory elegance and exclusive design in the heart of Milan

In the heart of Milan’s design district, between the vibrancy of Via Tortona and the understated elegance of Via Forcella, lies Magna Pars – L’Hotel à Parfum, the world’s first and only hotel dedicated to the world of fragrances. Built on the foundations of a former perfume factory, this exclusive five-star hospitality project reinterprets Italian hospitality through a refined sensory experience, where aesthetics, comfort and well-being coexist in perfect harmony. Every space is designed to engage the senses naturally, highlighting the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and artisanal savoir-faire.
The Suites at L’Hotel à Parfum, designed for the most discerning guests, embody a unique concept: each room is inspired by a fragrance from the LabSolue Perfume Laboratory and translates its essence into refined details, fine materials and sophisticated atmospheres. The spacious and bright bathrooms complete the guest experience with understated elegance and contemporary comfort.
In this exclusive setting, TECE solutions integrate harmoniously into the architectural design, helping to create spaces with a clean, functional and refined aesthetic, perfectly in keeping with the hotel’s style.
Among the structure’s distinctive features is the Beta Evoque freestanding bathtub by Hidrobox (a brand of the TECE Group), installed in the Presidential Suite to further enhance the exclusive atmosphere and contemporary character of the wellness areas. A striking element with a strong aesthetic impact that blends perfectly with the hotel’s architectural language, helping to create a sophisticated and immersive guest experience.
Today, Magna Pars stands as a model of hospitality excellence, where design, well-being and attention to detail come together in an authentically Italian experience.
Please contact us for more information: [email protected]
TECE GmbH
Hollefeldstr. 57
48282 Emsdetten
Germany
TECE develops and produces its domestic engineering solutions across Germany and the world on the basis of long-term customer relationships.