Search

Where luxury meets natural beauty – the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor

Image © TECE
Image © TECE
tece-four-seasons-mallorca-outside_thn_1024x512_2
Image © TECE
Image © TECE
Image © TECE
Image © TECE
Welcome to Mallorca! In one of the most picturesque spots on the island, where the sea nestles against the steep slopes of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, a new chapter in sophisticated hospitality is unfolding.

Nestled in the unspoilt nature of the Cap de Formentor peninsula, the traditional Hotel Formentor has stood for stylish relaxation, timeless elegance and excellent hospitality since 1929. Famous personalities such as Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Plácido Domingo once found retreat, inspiration and tranquillity here. With its reopening in 2024, it now shines in new splendour as the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor.

With deep respect for local building traditions, the resort combines design elegance and contemporary style following extensive renovation by renowned architectural firm Estudio Lamela. Warm sandstone façades, handmade terracotta tiles and carefully restored details tell stories of times gone by and lend the place a unique charm.

 

Mediterranean joie de vivre – experiences for all the senses

The resort invites you to experience the magic of Mallorca every day anew. Whether it’s an invigorating yoga session in the soft light of the morning sun, a relaxing sailing trip along the coast or an adventurous hike through the majestic Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the resort offers a wealth of activities for unforgettable holiday moments. The resort also showcases its exclusive signature style in its cuisine. In the hotel’s signature restaurant, gourmets can enjoy a creative composition of Mediterranean sophistication and international haute cuisine.

 

Living with a view – exclusive retreats by the sea

The attention to detail evident in the architecture is consistently reflected in the interior of the resort: the combination of warm ochre tones, natural materials and hand-picked raffia accents creates a soothing yet invigorating atmosphere in the hotel rooms. Each room is a retreat and oasis of relaxation, with views of the sea or mountains, designed for moments of tranquillity and personal reflection.

 

Sanitary technology from TECE meets the highest standards

The sanitary facilities also meet the highest standards in the exclusive ambience of this luxury resort. TECEbase toilet modules are used in all bathrooms, which not only impress with their quick and easy installation, but also ensure particularly quiet operation in daily use thanks to a low-noise filling valve.

Please contact us for more information: [email protected]

TECE GmbH
Hollefeldstr. 57
48282 Emsdetten
Germany

[email protected]
www.tece.com

Related Articles

TECE
The Hoxton, Poblenou – Stylish hotspot in Barcelona’s cult district

The Hoxton, Poblenou – Stylish hotspot in Barcelona’s cult district

byEditor | 23 Jun 2025 |
From industrial district to Barcelona's vibrant cultural centre. Inspired by the soul of the surrounding streets and people. Well thought-out sanitary solutions and understated elegance...
Read More
TECE
TECE Expands Internationally and Strengthens Its Position in Shower Drainage!

TECE Expands Internationally and Strengthens Its Position in Shower Drainage!

byEditor | 09 May 2025 |
Acquisition is another key step in driving international growth in the shower drainage sector...
Read More
TECE
New TECEdrainway shower channel: Water’s most beautiful way

New TECEdrainway shower channel: Water’s most beautiful way

byEditor | 04 Apr 2025 |
The new TECEdrainway shower channel impresses with a stylish look that blends unobtrusively and seamlessly into the ambience – present without being dominant...
Read More

About the Supplier

 

 

 

TECE develops and produces its domestic engineering solutions across Germany and the world on the basis of long-term customer relationships.

LEARN MORE

Highlights

Linkedin Instagram

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from HubSpot. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content
More Information

THP is a subsidiary of Sleeper Media

© 2025 copyright TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH – all rights reserved