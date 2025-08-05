Where luxury meets natural beauty – the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor

Nestled in the unspoilt nature of the Cap de Formentor peninsula, the traditional Hotel Formentor has stood for stylish relaxation, timeless elegance and excellent hospitality since 1929. Famous personalities such as Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Plácido Domingo once found retreat, inspiration and tranquillity here. With its reopening in 2024, it now shines in new splendour as the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor.

With deep respect for local building traditions, the resort combines design elegance and contemporary style following extensive renovation by renowned architectural firm Estudio Lamela. Warm sandstone façades, handmade terracotta tiles and carefully restored details tell stories of times gone by and lend the place a unique charm.

Mediterranean joie de vivre – experiences for all the senses

The resort invites you to experience the magic of Mallorca every day anew. Whether it’s an invigorating yoga session in the soft light of the morning sun, a relaxing sailing trip along the coast or an adventurous hike through the majestic Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the resort offers a wealth of activities for unforgettable holiday moments. The resort also showcases its exclusive signature style in its cuisine. In the hotel’s signature restaurant, gourmets can enjoy a creative composition of Mediterranean sophistication and international haute cuisine.

Living with a view – exclusive retreats by the sea

The attention to detail evident in the architecture is consistently reflected in the interior of the resort: the combination of warm ochre tones, natural materials and hand-picked raffia accents creates a soothing yet invigorating atmosphere in the hotel rooms. Each room is a retreat and oasis of relaxation, with views of the sea or mountains, designed for moments of tranquillity and personal reflection.

Sanitary technology from TECE meets the highest standards

The sanitary facilities also meet the highest standards in the exclusive ambience of this luxury resort. TECEbase toilet modules are used in all bathrooms, which not only impress with their quick and easy installation, but also ensure particularly quiet operation in daily use thanks to a low-noise filling valve.

