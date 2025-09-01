Lifestyle-Hotel SLS Barcelona

Another gem in the heart of the city

Barcelona delights visitors with its unique blend of creativity, tradition and Mediterranean lifestyle, making it one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world. In addition to famous sights such as the imposing Sagrada Familia and the Picasso Museum, the Catalan metropolis also enchants visitors with numerous insider tips off the beaten track.

Since April 2025, the new SLS Barcelona lifestyle hotel has been setting stylish accents in the bustling city: located in the trendy district around the Port Forum, the SLS welcomes its guests with exactly what the name promises: style, luxury and excellent service. In the northern part of the up-and-coming 22@ district, which has developed into one of Barcelona’s most dynamic and creative hotspots since the 1990s, the resort offers the ideal starting point for experiencing the diversity and beauty of the city in all its facets.

Architecture to marvel at, an atmosphere to feel good in

The hotel’s exterior façade alone is enough to catch the eye: with its wave-like structure inspired by the shimmering Mediterranean Sea, it adds a stylish accent to the modern skyline of the district. The interior continues the theme of aesthetics and sophistication. The 471 rooms and suites welcome guests into a glamorous ambience characterised by modern design, creative details and luxurious furnishings. Inspired by Barcelona’s joie de vivre, the atmosphere is playful yet relaxed, harmoniously combining lightness and comfort. Each room also has its own balcony, offering breathtaking views of the marina, and the glittering Mediterranean Sea, perfect retreat for private moments. The extravagant architectural concept is the result of an inspiring collaboration between renowned design studios Ennismore’s AIME Studios, AvroKO and Rockwell. In addition to its aesthetic architecture, the hotel also impresses on a culinary level: six first-class restaurants and bars offer a diverse selection for discerning connoisseurs. Relaxation is not neglected either. Three pools, a spacious spa area invite guests to harmonise body and mind in a first-class ambience.

Sanitary engineering meets the highest requirements

In such a sophisticated setting, premium quality is a priority at every level of the interior design. This also applies to the sanitary facilities. For this reason, the Emsdetten-based sanitary engineering company TECE was chosen to provide the sanitary solutions.

All toilet rooms, which are separate from the bathrooms to ensure privacy, were fitted with the TECEbase toilet module. Thanks to factory pre-assembly, the cistern was quick and easy to install. The flush volume can be individually adjusted, enabling resource-efficient use in line with requirements.

Furthermore, the high-quality TECEone toilet ceramics are installed in the bathrooms. These impress not only with their clear design, but also with their intelligent functionality. An integrated splash guard reliably prevents water splashes. Particularly clever: the Pre-Fix technology enables the lid and toilet seat to be permanently fixed in place without any wobbling. Finally, matching flush plates ensure a harmonious overall look in the separate toilet room. In the standard rooms, the TECEsquare flush plates in red gold are shown to their best advantage, while in the suites, the electronic TECE solid flush plate impresses with its modern design and smart functionality.

