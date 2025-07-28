Seibu Prince expands into Vietnam

Japanese hotel group Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts has signed its first hotel in Vietnam.

The addition of the Prince Hotel Da Nang, which will open in October 2025, indicates the first step for the group in a renewed effort to expand internationally. Further overseas growth is planned, with announcements to come over the following months.

An upscale conversion

The Prince Hotel Da Nang will be created by converting the existing Sel de Mer Hotel Suites to the Japanese brand. An upscale property, it will open with 164 guest rooms, each featuring a private balcony and minimalist interior design. Many rooms will have a view out towards My Khe Beach.

Drinking and eating options will include a rooftop bar, the Speakeasy, with panoramic views of the surrounding area. The hotel will also feature an infinity pool on the fifth floor, a spa and event spaces to cater for corporate gatherings.

The addition feeds into a pipeline of international hotel projects, as Seibu Prince looks to grow it international footprint. In 2024, the group opened a hotel in Singapore under its Park Regis brand. There, a 203 room hotel was refurbished and rebranded to represent the group’s business in the city. And in New York, the Prince Kitano was launched as the company’s first hotel in the USA.

The additions take the Seibu Prince group to more than 80 hotels, operating across ten different brands. Its Prince and Prince Akatoki brands represent the company’s luxury offering. In upper upscale, it operates Grand Prince, Park Regis by Prince and Policy, while its Prince and Park Regis represent lifestyle offerings. In the midscale, the group has Prince Smart Inn, Park Proxi and Leisure Inn.

In mid 2024, Seibu Prince launched an integrated loyalty programme across all its brands, pulling together the best elements of three previously separate membership programmes. Seibu Prince Global Rewards allows guests to earn points from stays around the world, and CEO Yoshiki Kaneda said the launch reflected change at Seibu Prince: “In recent years, we’ve endeavoured to meet the evolving needs of global travellers with significant openings in new markets and infrastructural changes. The introduction of an integrated membership programme is the natural next step, which will deliver greater value to guests no matter where in the world they visit.”

Vietnam attracts international brands

The addition of a hotel in Da Nang comes as other international brands look to add a presence in the booming Vietnamese market. Marriott recently launched its Courtyard brand in Da Nang, with a 300 room property being its fifth hotel in the city, located in a 45 storey tower delivering unrivalled views of the city and surrounding areas.

Radisson Hotel Group has also added a property in the area to its growing presence in Vietnam. The Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An opened in February 2025, as a beachfront resort just a short drive from Da Nang. The property features 674 rooms, suites and private villas. The hotel was the group’s sixth property to open in Vietnam, and its third under the Radisson Blu flag.