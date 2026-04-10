Hilton Adds 23 YOTEL Hotels in 10 Countries

Hilton has entered an exclusive agreement with YOTEL, adding a fresh option for travelers within its expanding global portfolio. The move brings together Hilton’s scale with YOTEL’s focus on efficient, tech-driven stays in major cities.

A New Addition to Hilton’s Network

The partnership introduces YOTEL as the first brand in Hilton’s newly created Select by Hilton brand. This collection is designed to offer guests new ways to stay while maintaining the reliability and perks associated with Hilton.

YOTEL will continue to operate independently, managing and licensing its brand across 23 hotels in 10 countries. At the same time, it aims to grow significantly, with plans to more than triple its footprint in the coming years.

The agreement also aligns with Hilton’s asset-light growth strategy, expanding its reach without direct ownership. By adding YOTEL, Hilton addresses rising demand in the lifestyle segment, particularly in urban markets.

Blending Identity with Global Reach

Launched in London in 2007, YOTEL has built its reputation on smart design and technology-led experiences. Its hotels feature compact, adaptable rooms with innovations such as the SmartBed™, which shifts from bed to sofa, along with automated luggage systems.

Through the partnership, YOTEL properties will gain access to Hilton’s global distribution platforms and its Hilton Honors loyalty program. This connection is expected to boost visibility and demand while leaving YOTEL’s distinct style unchanged.

Executives from both companies emphasized that the collaboration is about expanding access rather than altering identity. YOTEL will retain its design approach, service style, and brand character.

Hilton’s Worldwide Presence

Hilton Honors, with nearly 250 million members, plays a key role in driving engagement across Hilton’s portfolio. The addition of YOTEL strengthens that ecosystem by introducing a new type of stay experience.

Hilton continues to grow its presence worldwide, with more than 9,100 properties and over 1.3 million rooms across 143 countries. The agreement with YOTEL reflects its ongoing focus on broadening choice while maintaining consistent guest benefits.