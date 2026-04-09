Trademark by Wyndham Hits 100 US Hotels

Wyndham Hotels has celebrated growing its Trademark Collection to more than 100 hotels open across the USA, as the brand blooms around the globe.

The brand, cited as the fastest growing soft brand in the USA, has doubled its scale over the last five years, as it has attracted more independent hotels to sign up for the support of the Wyndham distribution system. Today, Trademark Collection has close to 350 hotels around the world, with more than 100 on the way, already signed into the pipeline.

A Great Option for Independents

“Independent hotel owners don’t want to trade their identity for scale—and with Trademark Collection by Wyndham, they don’t have to,” noted Leo Danese, vice president of lifestyle brands at Wyndham. “The brand gives them the freedom to keep what makes their hotels special while tapping into the power of Wyndham.”

Landmark additions to the brand include the 1,300 room Galt House Hotel in Louisville; and the MB Hotel in Miami Beach, overlooking the ocean with a combination of Art Deco and modern style. Across Asia, the Trademark Collection is represented by properties including the Hotel Travertine, in downtown Singapore, and the Proud Karon Beach Phuket. This Thai resort features rooms with private balconies, an outdoor pool and proximity to local beaches.

European lanmark properties include the Fontinha Porto, a hotel built on a former quarry with a boutique hotel feel. While for visitors to Mexico City, there’s the Hotel MX condesa CDMX, close to Roma Norte and Chapultepec Park.

Collection brands are another way for the major hotel groups to bring more hotels into their orbit, while still allowing owners to celebrate the individuality of their properties. Each of the big brand groups have come up with a collection offering, which adds properties to their global distribution system and loyalty programme.

However, hotels joining a collection brand do not need to redecorate their hotels in specific colour ways, or adhere to strict brand standards. In contrast, traditional hotel brands have requirements around room sizes, specific amenities such as gyms, swimming pools and meeting spaces, and the colours of the carpet used for fitting out corridors and rooms.

For an owner today, there is a broad choice. Hotel giant Marriott offers affiliation with its Autograph Collection, Luxury Collection or Tribute Portfolio. Hilton has its Curio Collection, while IHG‘s offering is the Vignette Collection. Accor is making headway with its more recently launched Handwritten Collection.

Joining the Collection Trend

While Trademark is considered an upper midscale offering, Wyndham also operates the upscale Registry Collection. That collection brand is positioned as a luxury brand offering independent hotels a route to affiliate with the Wyndham loyalty programme.

Trademark is often about hotels with considerable scale, such as in Malaysia, where Wyndham has recently opened the 1001 Nights Hotel as a local addition to the collection. Developed in the Genting Highlands, the landmark property features 700 rooms, on a dramatic site around 6,000 feet above sea level.