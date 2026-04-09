Fusion Acquired by SC Capital Platform

Fusion Hotel Group is entering a new phase of growth following its acquisition by Suchad Chiaranussati, Founder and Chairman of SC Capital Partners and owner of Hotel Management Japan and Topotels Hotels & Resorts. The move brings the wellness-focused brand into a broader pan-Asian hospitality platform backed by established investment and operational expertise.

Founded in 2008, Fusion has built a strong presence in Vietnam and Thailand with 18 operating properties and around 3,000 keys, alongside a secured pipeline exceeding 2,000 keys. The brand is known for its wellness-led concepts and lifestyle positioning, offering services that span concept development, brand creation, and hotel operations. Its portfolio also includes branded residences, a fast-growing segment across Asia Pacific.

Fusion Resort Cam Ranh – Grand Pool Villa © Fusion Hotel Group

Expanded Platform Across Asia

The integration of Fusion with Hotel Management Japan and Topotels Hotels & Resorts creates a combined platform of approximately 16,000 keys across four key markets. The group is supported by a team of more than 100 hospitality professionals, strengthening its ability to scale across the region.

Suchad Chiaranussati said the investment aligns with a long-term strategy to expand hospitality exposure in Asia, with Vietnam highlighted as a high-growth market. He noted the increasing importance of strong operating platforms in real estate investment and pointed to opportunities to integrate Fusion within a wider network spanning Japan and other markets.

For Fusion, the acquisition opens access to shared resources and expertise across technology, marketing, and distribution. CEO Christopher Hur said the partnership will support faster expansion across Asia while enabling further investment in brand development and talent.

Backed by Established Hospitality Expertise

SC Capital Partners brings more than two decades of experience in hospitality investment and asset management across Asia Pacific. Its platform includes Japan Hotel REIT Advisors, which manages the largest listed hotel REIT in Japan by hotel value, overseeing 78 hotels with more than 22,000 rooms.

Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang – Premium Pool Suites © Fusion Hotel Group

Hotel Management Japan contributes operational scale with 26 hotels and over 8,000 keys across 11 prefectures, operating its own Oriental Hotels & Resorts brand while also providing management services to global operators. The platform is further complemented by Indonesia-based Topotels Hotels & Resorts, which continues to expand its presence across the country.

Together, the combined network positions Fusion to grow its wellness-led offering within a larger, integrated hospitality ecosystem across Asia.